OpEdNews Op Eds

Knowing When to Turn Off the News

By Jill Richardson

From Counterpunch

From youtube.com: Mass Media Brainwashing, Mind Control {MID-301931}
Mass Media Brainwashing, Mind Control
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Iron Wrath 444 - Doomsday Yoga)
The news hurts.

I can't handle watching it because it hurts. I can't deal with seeing Facebook posts about it. I can't even hear jokes about it from Stephen Colbert.

It's not funny. It just hurts.

Sometimes I think it would hurt less if I were less aware. If I understood less about how the government worked, I might not be so upset about Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy resigning and Trump appointing his replacement.

I wouldn't know that Kennedy is the swing vote on the court, and that the court will shift to the right once he is gone. I wouldn't have to worry about what that would mean for the country if I didn't understand it.

I wouldn't be burdened with the knowledge of past Supreme Court cases that harmed our nation, like Citizens United, which opened up the doors for unlimited money in politics, or the recent Janus decision that struck a blow to public labor unions. It would bother me less if I didn't fear that even worse decisions could be on their way from a more conservative court.

It would be nicer not to know about immigrant children in cages, or the climate crisis, or how hard life still is in Puerto Rico long after the hurricane that took out the island's electricity.

It's tempting to tune out. But ignoring disturbing news doesn't make the news go away. If I didn't know about toddlers facing immigration court alone, that wouldn't make it untrue.

The same is true for all of us. We all have the choice: Do we want to know, or don't we? And then a second choice: Are we going to do something about it?

But most of us have another concern: How do we maintain our mental health while also doing the right thing? Taking in all of the news is debilitating. If I keep up my usual habit of 24/7 news consumption, I won't be able to get out of bed.

The most obvious ways to take action can feel too insignificant to make a difference. I can call my representatives (and call, and call, and call). I can attend protests. I can donate money to worthy causes. When there are elections, I can vote. I can volunteer for candidates I like. I can share information on social media.

None of this feels like enough.

I don't have the answers. I know I'm not the only one struggling. But I think I've figured one thing out: It's OK to turn the news off sometimes. It's OK to log out of Facebook, too.

Taking action is important, and we all need to know what's going on and what needs to be done. But we don't need to marinate in the news all day long. Not when it hurts this badly.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

Jill Richardson is the proprietor of the blog La Vida Locavore. She writes on food policy issues and she is currently working on her first book, due out in 2009.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Well said and most relevant. Who among us is not going through this? A friend sent me a cartoon the other day. A patient with depression was listening to his shrink. Who was saying, "Well, it appears that you're paying too much attention."

Submitted on Friday, Jul 6, 2018 at 2:56:57 PM

Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


You nailed it. And the depression is disabling.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 6, 2018 at 3:49:06 PM

Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


I often wonder if it's not part of the long-range, broad-brushed plan for dominance: To generate anxiety, depression, confusion and exhaustion within those who have retained their critical thinking skills.

I believe the Edward Bernays adherents have been working overtime for years. Diverse tactics for a diverse society. Poverty and rotten schools attack the young. Dysfunctional medicine gets the sick and elderly. Poisoned food, water and air get us all. (this list is too long)

For thinkers with a touch of rebel, depression with eventual despair achieves a mighty goal.

The author's advice is worthwhile. We need to take breaks. (the old oxygen mask analogy)

I remind myself that even this crap won't last forever.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 6, 2018 at 5:55:17 PM

Meredith Ramsay

Author 7201

(Member since Aug 3, 2007)


I can't get out of bed. I have always judged harshly all the Germans who knew about the crimes of the Third Reich and did nothing. I'm not quite so judgmental now. Recognizing certain parallels with our own country under Trump, I have more understanding. Like you, I rack my brain constantly to discern what I can do to combat the evil oppressing us. Having read your article, I have thought about it more deeply, and this is what I've come up with: I can start with a moral inventory of myself: examine my own attitudes toward refugees, immigrants, Native Americans, women, Latinos, Jews, Muslims, people of color. I can list my resentments, hateful acts, self-centered fears, and self-righteousness. Then I can honestly confess my defects of character to a spiritual advisor and pray for forgiveness and a change of heart. It's a starting point. You've written a most provocative article, Jill. I thank you for it.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 6, 2018 at 8:12:14 PM

RG Cunningham

Author 504937

(Member since Mar 1, 2016)


For me it isn't about turning the news off, as much as it is being extremely selective about the news sources I choose to gain my information from. I crave the truth and trust only those with a long history of journalistic integrity that can be fact-checked.

Mainstream corporate/gov't news IS, WAS AND HAS ALWAYS BEEN the fake news. By engaging in constant lies, omissions and being fed, fueled and fully funded by those entities driving a fascist agenda, the mainstream media has actively partnered in transforming the US into our present, ever-evolving race toward authoritarianism.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 6, 2018 at 9:02:56 PM

Meredith Ramsay

Author 7201

(Member since Aug 3, 2007)


I couldn't agree more. That's why I love OpEdNews. The real news is still depressing, though.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 6, 2018 at 9:29:33 PM

