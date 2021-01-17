

Martin Luther King, Jr. by philozopher Attribution-ShareAlike License

During his April 4th 1967 New York sermon, which made bold headlines in newspapers across the world, Martin Luther King cried out to his fellow Americans,





"A time comes when silence is betrayal." And that time has come for us in relation to Vietnam."





So what the Hell would Rev. King say today about Americans bringing massive death and destruction to the innocent citizens and their children in Yemen, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan over decades of time?





Man! That's a lot of betrayal -

- Yemen, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Iraq, and Afghanistan!





And it's not all 'silent betrayal.' Lots and lots of active betraying genocidal criminal behavior by thousands of Americans in someone else's far away non-Caucasian country (and 'just following orders' doesn't wash anymore, actually following criminal orders never did.)[1]





" all the while that great American 'silent majority' betrays, betrays, betrays in blasphemous silence





" betrays what besides their country?





