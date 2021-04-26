 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Killer Bees!

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Rachel
Become a Fan
  (43 fans)


(Image by John Rachel, Novelist and Political Blogger)   Details   DMCA

Killer bees will overwhelm us and end the human race!

Believe it?

There's a perfect parallel here. This ridiculous scare headline is on a par with the coronavirus panic that's been manufactured by a new set of bedfellows writhing in a clusterf*ck of hypocrisy and deception: power-hungry government autocrats, the pharmaceutical industry, compromised agencies of the United Nations, a mega-wealthy computer industry mediocrity claiming divine expertise in medical matters, technocratic futurists who hope to game a paradigm-shift -- a reset -- into global social control, and the usual court jesters and sycophants who inject their mercenary amorality into any opportunity to make a buck.

Yes, people have died from being stung by killer bees. Many people have died due to hyper-sensitivity to stings by more ordinary bees. No one likes getting stung by bees. This does not equate to a massive invasion and humanity-ending assault by bees of any level of aggression. Though if there were money to be made, I have no doubt we'd be treated to a Killer Bee psy-ops and everyone would be wearing these to go shopping or to get bee-repellant vaccine shots ...


(Image by John Rachel, Novelist and Political Blogger)   Details   DMCA

A state of emergency would be declared and to "protect us from ourselves", anyone not wearing the appropriate netting would be fined and/or arrested. Someone taking the garbage out to the curb on collection day, not dressed head-to-toe like they were Netman, the latest Marvel Comics superhero, would be vilified and attacked by shovel-wielding neighbors.

Sound at all familiar? Is it really so much of a stretch?

So what's going on with the "pandemic"? And let's not resort to labels and ideological frameworks. This is not right wing or left wing. It's not Republican or Democrat. It's authoritarianism heading toward tyranny, and whether it's "fascism" or "communism" or "Trumpism" or "corporatism" isn't irrelevant. Let's just call this what it is.

It's a power grab.

And it's a money grab.

How do we know? How do we know a real virus has been blown up into a fake pandemic?

Because there are many success stories across the globe fighting this latest disease, the latest pathogenic mischief-maker off the assembly line of misery that's been churning away the entire course of recorded history. You probably won't hear about these success stories in the monotone narrative of Covid-19 coverage in the U.S. media. I source news from all over the world and trust me, what's going on elsewhere is nothing like what you're experiencing in the United States of Dysfunction.

I'll mention two from personal experience. Verifiable because I can see them with my own eyes. I've cited the first in comments and articles before . . .

Total deaths in Japan 2019: 1.38 million.

Total deaths in Japan 2020: 1.36 million.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Supported 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

John Rachel Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written eight novels and three political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets. Since (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Be Afraid ... Be Very Afraid!

Obama Surrounds Himself With Neocons and Other Hawkish Lunatics

Trump's Gone Too Far This Time!

Freedom of the Press

Isn't it Time to Stop America's Ugly Game of Thrones Business?

Ten Commandments For A New American Century

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 43 fans, 89 articles, 4103 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

So what's going on with the "pandemic"? The simple truth is that a completely manageable health crisis has been willfully mishandled, the chaos and calculated social and economic disruption has been created and exploited for two obvious sinister intents: 1) bleeding more money out of our economy and its citizens; 2) more control, tyranny, and oppression, in order to silence any opposition or resistance to future plunder.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 26, 2021 at 9:16:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 