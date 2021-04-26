Killer bees will overwhelm us and end the human race!

Believe it?

There's a perfect parallel here. This ridiculous scare headline is on a par with the coronavirus panic that's been manufactured by a new set of bedfellows writhing in a clusterf*ck of hypocrisy and deception: power-hungry government autocrats, the pharmaceutical industry, compromised agencies of the United Nations, a mega-wealthy computer industry mediocrity claiming divine expertise in medical matters, technocratic futurists who hope to game a paradigm-shift -- a reset -- into global social control, and the usual court jesters and sycophants who inject their mercenary amorality into any opportunity to make a buck.

Yes, people have died from being stung by killer bees. Many people have died due to hyper-sensitivity to stings by more ordinary bees. No one likes getting stung by bees. This does not equate to a massive invasion and humanity-ending assault by bees of any level of aggression. Though if there were money to be made, I have no doubt we'd be treated to a Killer Bee psy-ops and everyone would be wearing these to go shopping or to get bee-repellant vaccine shots ...

A state of emergency would be declared and to "protect us from ourselves", anyone not wearing the appropriate netting would be fined and/or arrested. Someone taking the garbage out to the curb on collection day, not dressed head-to-toe like they were Netman, the latest Marvel Comics superhero, would be vilified and attacked by shovel-wielding neighbors.

Sound at all familiar? Is it really so much of a stretch?

So what's going on with the "pandemic"? And let's not resort to labels and ideological frameworks. This is not right wing or left wing. It's not Republican or Democrat. It's authoritarianism heading toward tyranny, and whether it's "fascism" or "communism" or "Trumpism" or "corporatism" isn't irrelevant. Let's just call this what it is.

It's a power grab.

And it's a money grab.

How do we know? How do we know a real virus has been blown up into a fake pandemic?

Because there are many success stories across the globe fighting this latest disease, the latest pathogenic mischief-maker off the assembly line of misery that's been churning away the entire course of recorded history. You probably won't hear about these success stories in the monotone narrative of Covid-19 coverage in the U.S. media. I source news from all over the world and trust me, what's going on elsewhere is nothing like what you're experiencing in the United States of Dysfunction.

I'll mention two from personal experience. Verifiable because I can see them with my own eyes. I've cited the first in comments and articles before . . .

Total deaths in Japan 2019: 1.38 million.

Total deaths in Japan 2020: 1.36 million.

