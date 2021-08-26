 
 
Send a Tweet
45 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/26/21

Kill Switches for Military Equipment

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 84384
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Joseph

Kill Switches for Military Equipment

By Joel D. Joseph

Why doesn't the Defense Department learn from its past mistakes? We left billions of dollars' worth of weapons in Iraq that were taken and used by ISIS. When ISIS captured Mosul in 2014 it found a treasure trove of U.S. military hardware: Humvees, helicopters, antiaircraft weapons and M1 Abrams tanks and used them against our troops and against our allies.

We ought to build military equipment that includes a "kill switch" to remotely disable it should the equipment fall into enemy hands. Other products, including automobiles and smartphones, already use kill switch technologies to disable a car if loan payments are not made, or on smartphones that are stolen.

The theft of iphones plummeted in 2014 after Apple introduced a remote "kill switch" by which a phone's owner could activate so that no one can use a stolen or lost phone. If this feature is worth putting in a $500 cellphone, why not embed similar devices in multimillion dollar military aircraft?

Car Loans with Kill Switches

For many years car loans to questionable borrowers required the installation of a kill switch on the car. Miss a car payment and your car wouldn't start. This technology is easy to install on vehicles and could be used on all those captured pickup trucks, Humvees and other military vehicles that you see on CNN waving Taliban banners. Wouldn't it have been prudent to install these switches on all vehicles that we sent to Iraq and Afghanistan? Wouldn't you like to be able see the face of a Taliban fighter when his pickup truck or Humvee wouldn't start?

Many of these devices come with GPS (Global Positioning System), so that in addition to disabling a vehicle, it can be tracked down. This is helpful for repossessing a car with an overdue loan. It can also help the U.S. military locate missing airplanes, tanks, trucks and other expensive weaponry.

Built-In Expiration Dates

Another technique that could be used is to have a built-in "expiration date" installed within electronic weapons such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and remote-controlled drones. These weapons would not be usable after a certain time period unless the device was renewed by an electronically coded signal from its manufacturer or the U.S. Defense Department. Tanks and aircraft could have a similar device installed in them.

In addition to making weapons inoperable, remote signals could actually trigger an explosion to completely destroy the plane, tank or other military equipment. This could also be useful if a radical American pilot decided to take an Air Force airplane on an unauthorized trip to enemy territory or to bomb U.S. forces.

Another technique is the "permissive action link" devices that are used to protection our nuclear arsenal. These nuclear weapons can only be activated when a specific code is used. These codes can deactivate a nuclear weapon in case it gets into the wrong hands.

Military drones are operated remotely yet are protected against digital hijacking. We have the ability to protect and deactivate drones that fall into the wrong hands and should use this technology for all of our other weapons.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Joseph Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Chairman, Made in the USA Foundation, economist and lawyer, author of ten books and hundreds of articles.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trumps and Jared Kushner Cheated Their Way into Elite Colleges

Outsourcing Obamacare

Red Nose Day Gives Black Eye to Walgreens and NBC

Shame on Ralph Lauren and the US Open

Great American Products to Buy Labor Day Weekend

U.S Trade Deficit Causes Income Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 10 fans, 686 articles, 1089 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Great idea. Until enemy hackers go to work anyway.

If there was a way to collect, I'd bet money that the significant military equipment left behind, which consists mostly of vehicles and aircraft, is loaded with hidden listening devices and geolocation beacons.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 26, 2021 at 6:59:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 