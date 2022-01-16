 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/16/22

Khanate not working in Pakistan

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 520253
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Saad Hafiz
Become a Fan

Imran Khan promised a new direction for Pakistan. His election campaign focused on fighting elite corruption and abuse of power. But people are becoming disillusioned with Khan because government policies have increased discontent, hardship, and ill will. The government seems unable to deal with mounting inflation, rising unemployment, and water and gas shortages.

Hope is turning to despair as incumbency has exposed that Khan is ill-prepared to lead the country towards a better future. His tenure at the helm is high on rhetoric and low on performance. And for Khan, casting blame elsewhere has run its course. It appears a ruse to hide misgovernment, non-delivery, and poor economic performance.

Even Khan's anti-corruption campaign has yielded mixed results. Courts have convicted some opposition politicians of mega-corruption, notably former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. But the promised return of fantastic figures of billions of dollars in looted money from abroad to aid the chronically ill economy is yet to materialize. Opposition leaders complain that the Khan's anti-corruption efforts are a political witch-hunt. They feel vindicated by the government's incompetence and political failures.

Undoubtedly, Khan inherited deep-rooted political, economic, and social problems. The hybrid structure with actual power in the hands of the military bureaucracy, massive corruption, and a frail economy is an enormous challenge. It has hamstrung previous governments and derailed the country's development. But Khan is yet to outline a broad vision and direction to solve deep-set structural problems.

Instead, Khan and his diminishing supporters stubbornly stick to their mantra. The elimination of corruption and an Islamic welfare state is a cure-all. But a troubled and unstable country facing multi-faceted problems needs more than just fanciful solutions.

For instance, Khan's dream of establishing an Islamic welfare state in Pakistan is far-fetched. The idea of sustaining both a national security state and a welfare state for a highly-indebted and impoverished country is a non-starter. It can only compromise the remaining economic sovereignty. In addition, finding the means to maintain a cradle-to-grave welfare state in a country with an exploding population is nonsensical.

Equally disturbing is the plan by Khan's government to introduce a single national curriculum (SNC) as the solution to Pakistan's many education woes. The SNC dictates more religious education, no 'blasphemous' content, and an unthinking conformist mindset. Khan expects Pakistan's future leaders to break the Western "shackles of slavery" and raise the standards of morality in society.

But more ideological education can only worsen the pressing problem of radicalized youth joining jihadist groups. It will not help Pakistan's students to compete against students from most other countries. Those countries committed to becoming global knowledge powerhouses through scientific and secular education. The new education strategy is unlikely to deliver the well-rounded workers needed for the government's much-hyped plans to make Pakistan a geoeconomic hub of the region.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Saad Hafiz Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Saad Hafiz is an analyst and commentator.

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Liberal democracy is on a perilous path

Misuse of religion can lead to violence

A case for reasoned debates and civil discourse

Budget of hope in Pakistan

Democratic polarization fuels modern fascism

The Sino-American contest

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 