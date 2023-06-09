Keto roti is a low-carb alternative to traditional wheat-based roti that is commonly consumed in many South Asian countries. The ketogenic diet focuses on reducing carbohydrate intake and increasing fat consumption, which can be challenging for individuals who are accustomed to including roti in their meals. To make a keto-friendly roti, you will need to replace wheat flour, which is high in carbs, with low-carb alternatives. Here's a simple recipe for keto roti:

Ingredients: 1 cup almond flour 2 tablespoons coconut flour 1 tablespoon psyllium husk powder 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/2 cup hot water Instructions: