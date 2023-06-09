 
 
Keto roti is a low-carb alternative

Keto roti is a low-carb alternative to traditional wheat-based roti that is commonly consumed in many South Asian countries. The ketogenic diet focuses on reducing carbohydrate intake and increasing fat consumption, which can be challenging for individuals who are accustomed to including roti in their meals. To make a keto-friendly roti, you will need to replace wheat flour, which is high in carbs, with low-carb alternatives. Here's a simple recipe for keto roti:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup almond flour
  • 2 tablespoons coconut flour
  • 1 tablespoon psyllium husk powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup hot water

    • Instructions:

  • In a mixing bowl, combine almond flour, coconut flour, psyllium husk powder, and salt.
  • Gradually add hot water to the dry ingredients while stirring with a spoon or spatula. The dough will start to come together.
  • Once the dough has formed, knead it for a couple of minutes until it becomes smooth and pliable. If the dough feels too dry, you can add a little more hot water.
  • Divide the dough into small portions and shape them into balls.
  • Place a ball of dough between two sheets of parchment paper or plastic wrap and roll it out into a thin, round roti using a rolling pin.
  • Heat a non-stick skillet or tawa over medium heat. Place the rolled roti on the skillet and cook for about 1-2 minutes on each side or until it starts to develop golden brown spots.
  • Remove the roti from the skillet and repeat the process with the remaining dough balls.
  • Serve the keto roti hot with your favorite keto-friendly curry or dish.
    • Please note that while this keto roti recipe is low in carbohydrates, it is still important to consider the overall macronutrient composition of your meals and ensure they align with your specific dietary goals. Additionally, it's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian before making significant changes to your diet.

    https://theopenmagazines.com/recipe/keto-almond-flour-roti-recipe/

