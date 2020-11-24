Kenosha Terrorist's Celebrity Bail Epitomizes White Privilege



Fabius Maximus: Got White Privilege?

A video taken before "blue lives matter" adherent Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire and killed two BLM protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25 shows police tossing water bottles to armed civilians. One officer broadcasted "We appreciate you being here" via loudspeaker.

Rittenhouse, 17, traveled to Kenosha from his Antioch, Illinois home with an AR-15 assault rifle.

After he had murdered protesters Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, he proceeded to walk down the street toward police with his arms up, rifle slung across his chest.

Yet not a single police officer stopped him, despite witnesses identifying him as one who just committed murder.

He was allowed to waltz by while police chose to respond to the "bigger threat"-BLM protesters.

He made it all the way back home before turning himself in.

On Friday, My Pillow CEO and Donald Trump supporter, Mike Lindell, and ex-child actor Rick Schroder pitched in to pay Rittenhouse's two-million dollars' bail.

So did conservative groups such as FightBackLaw.com.

A Florida state representative called for Rittenhouse's election to Congress.

And, of course, the racist-in-chief praised Rittenhouse's "self defense".

That's right.

A radicalized white teenager crosses state lines with a semi-automatic rifle intending to shoot protesters, kills two, wounds one, marches right past law enforcement who encouraged his activity, is now out on bail thanks to two wealthy white right-wingers and well-funded conservative groups.

Meanwhile, African American man Ronnie Long has finally been freed after serving 44 years in prison for a crime his lawyers learned five years ago he did not commit.

Army veteran and postal worker, Jaythan Kendrick, has a similar story.

He is free now after 25 years behind bars for a Long Island City, NY murder he did not commit.

