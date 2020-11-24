 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Kenosha Terrorist's Celebrity Bail Epitomizes White Privilege

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 512627
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Fabius Maximus: Got White Privilege?
Fabius Maximus: Got White Privilege?
(Image by Fabius Maximus)   Details   DMCA

A video taken before "blue lives matter" adherent Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire and killed two BLM protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25 shows police tossing water bottles to armed civilians. One officer broadcasted "We appreciate you being here" via loudspeaker.

Rittenhouse, 17, traveled to Kenosha from his Antioch, Illinois home with an AR-15 assault rifle.

After he had murdered protesters Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, he proceeded to walk down the street toward police with his arms up, rifle slung across his chest.

Yet not a single police officer stopped him, despite witnesses identifying him as one who just committed murder.

He was allowed to waltz by while police chose to respond to the "bigger threat"-BLM protesters.

He made it all the way back home before turning himself in.

On Friday, My Pillow CEO and Donald Trump supporter, Mike Lindell, and ex-child actor Rick Schroder pitched in to pay Rittenhouse's two-million dollars' bail.

So did conservative groups such as FightBackLaw.com.

A Florida state representative called for Rittenhouse's election to Congress.

And, of course, the racist-in-chief praised Rittenhouse's "self defense".

That's right.

A radicalized white teenager crosses state lines with a semi-automatic rifle intending to shoot protesters, kills two, wounds one, marches right past law enforcement who encouraged his activity, is now out on bail thanks to two wealthy white right-wingers and well-funded conservative groups.

Meanwhile, African American man Ronnie Long has finally been freed after serving 44 years in prison for a crime his lawyers learned five years ago he did not commit.

Army veteran and postal worker, Jaythan Kendrick, has a similar story.

He is free now after 25 years behind bars for a Long Island City, NY murder he did not commit.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

Discovered Documents Reveal Trump Tax and Bank Fraud

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

Rumors of Trump's Possible Drug Addiction Need to Be Taken Seriously

Bernie is Not a Socialist--He's a Traditional FDR Democrat

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 