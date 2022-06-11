 
 
Kelly Miller National FBI Whistleblower presents at National League of Cities Congressional Summit

Kelly Miller speaking at NLC Congressional Summit
Kelly Miller speaking at NLC Congressional Summit
(Image by Kelly Miller)
If you are looking for a John Wayne heroine to stand tall and firm against all odds in the face of extreme adversity by the powers of affluent men and women Kelly Miller is one fierce little redneck champion for good over evil to have in your corner.

Coming from the eastern Kentucky coal Mountains Kelly is certainly a countrified redneck however, Kelly has continuously proven she is more than able to handle herself in any venue from the rural coal mountains of eastern Kentucky to the urban streets of the nation's capital. Kelly has proven again and again integrity, perseverance, determination and justice are her principals of base.

Exposing multiple small town sex trafficking rings and political corruption in local and state government and law enforcement arenas in eastern Kentucky Kelly became the target of a unified Masonic Blackball utilized specifically to submerse Kelly in extreme inhumane adversity of homelessness and physical violence for exposing unified masonic crimes and to detour her pursuit of justice.

In 2013 Kelly received a GUILTY verdict in a Kentucky criminal court of law with the judge stating "the Commonwealth of Kentucky has committed CRIMES against you". When the powers that be refused to implement the guilty verdict Kelly went to the Kentucky governor's office who agreed "CRIMES" had been committed against her and suggested Kelly go to the FBI at which time Kelly went to the FBI in the nations capital to pursue her justice. As a result of her pursuit of justice against the FBI actors in 2018 Kelly was recognized as National Whistleblower on FBI and law enforcement Corruption.

Kelly has used her public platform to speak out despite the extreme inhumane adversity and tyranny she is subjected to and the weight of the retaliation she experiences Kelly stands firm in her pursuit of Justice. Kelly's continued perseverance and positive attitude while experiencing extreme adversity and corrupt manipulation of justice and human rights has allowed her opportunities to present detailed accounts including official documents of evidence of her personal experiences surviving under tyranny as a result of a targeted Masonic Blackball by way of multiple government and nongovernment venues.

Recently Kelly spoke to a standing room only with individuals lining the walls to hear Kelly tell her story at the National League of Cities Congressional Summit. To the amazement of the audience Kelly is able to demonstrate the level of corruption within the justice and government systems by using official documents from her multiple "Kangaroo court" cases including federal level court cases from Kentucky to DC court systems.

Georgetown law has generously given Kelly their stage as a platform to tell her story in its entirety multiple times despite Georgetown Law University's name being used by the perpetrators to have Kelly unlawfully arrested and terrorized as an attempted scare tactic to silence Kelly from pursuing her justice. Georgetown Law has stood beside Kelly in encouraging her to speak out and choosing to be no part of the violations against Kelly. Another failed masonic unlawful tactic was to have multiple court houses display unlawful BOLOs with Kelly's picture as a means to threaten Kelly not to continue pursuant of justice against the powers that be. Did any of these desperate attempts to silence her detour Kelly? No, they did not. Kelly pursues her justice even harder the more she is viciously attacked and her basic daily needs are withheld.

Kelly suggests if you experience corruption or violations always pursue your justice and demonstrate you are no ones collateral damage. To contact Kelly to speak at your venue email qualjustice4kellymiller|AT|yahoo.com">Equaljustice4kellymiller@yahoo.com

Kelly is an active advocate for Political Corruption, Sex Trafficking, Human Rights, Social Justice and Homelessness. Kelly summited a report of targeted withholding of medical services by Virginia hospital and the NLG added it to their report (more...)
 

