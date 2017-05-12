Refresh  

Keith Olbermann Asks For World Spy Agencies To Reveal Trump Intel

Keith Olbermann reaches out to the intelligence agencies and journalists of the world to help the United States take down Donald Trump, who characterizes as a dictator in training.

"I appeal to the intelligence agencies and the governments of what is left of the free world ... We the citizens of the U.S. are the victims of a coup," Olbermann says in the GQ video above.

"We need your leaks, your information, your intelligence, your recordings, your videos, your conscience," Olbermann says. "The civilian government and the military of the United States are no longer in the hands of the people, nor in the control of any responsible individuals on whom you can rely."

Olbermann called on journalists and intelligence agencies in including Britain, France, Germany, Australia and even Russia to release intelligence they hold on Trump.

Trump finishes his monologue saying, "We need your help. Whatever there is on Trump, reveal it, What you have we need, and we need it now ... If we go under, you are next."

