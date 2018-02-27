

Collage of Statue of Liberty falling over a water fall, destruction in the background and US flag upside down in a sign of distress

As former CIA official and author John Stockwell put it, "It is the function of the CIA to keep the world unstable and to propagandize and teach the American people to hate, so we will let the establishment spend any amount of money on arms."

Considering the Pentagon's early February "Nuclear Posture Review" and the potential use of "low yield" nuclear weapons, plus the $1.2 trillion modernization of the US nuclear weapons triad Stockwell is right on point. As for keeping the world unstable there's US belligerence toward North Korea, the continued illegal military presence in Syria, the continued military presence in Iraq, the 17 year old war in Afghanistan, our support of Saudi Arabia in its war of aggression in Yemen. Throw in the US instigating the coup in Kiev, Ukraine in February 2014, the expansion of NATO to the doorstep of Russia in contravention of the 1989 verbal agreement between Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev and the George H. Bush administration not to move "one inch eastward" after the reunification of Germany, the ongoing bellicosity toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, US warships in the South China Sea under the pretext of protecting "freedom of navigation"-clearly a provocation against China in its natural sphere of influence, US carriers operating in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Iran, the war games with South Korea and Japan off the Korean Peninsula, Trumps threats to destroy North Korea-Stockwell's words ring true of US actions and its necessity "to keep the world unstable and spend any amount of money on arms". And it's meant to sustain America's war based economy.

Add in the dollar being the world's reserve currency and the FED printing billions of dollars backed by nothing since Nixon lifted the gold standard in 1971 and despite our having over $20 trillion in debt, the US continues its destabilization of the world; no changes necessary.

But nothing lasts forever. The world is littered with fallen empires and the American empire will eventually follow suit.

The American people may remain in denial of "official" Washington's sinister foreign policies and actions in the world. But the rest of the world is catching onto what the US is all about.

In contrast there's China's BRI, Belt and Road Initiative all about economic and infrastructure development. High speed rail from Beijing to Lisbon on through to Africa, maritime links to Southeast Asia, Malaysia, Indonesia onto northern Australia, even the possibility of connecting North America across the Bering Strait into Canada, even the US onto Central and South America. China's intent certainly isn't about creating instability in the world.

China, along with Russia and Iran are trading in their own currencies. Venezuela recently introduced the "Petro" or virtual currency backed by its oil reserves. Russia and Iran are considering similar strategies. It's all done with the intent of transcending US economic sanctions against them.

Even Germany, France, Austria, Italy oppose US interference in their economic affairs particularly the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia under the Baltic Sea directly into Germany.

Challenges to US hegemony are growing. The Philippines under President Duterte is openly courting China as an economic partner bringing infrastructure development.

South Korea initiated talks with North Korea and combined their women's ice hockey teams in the current Winter Olympics. An obvious thaw contrasting with the belligerence of Trump toward North Korea. Even the combined US, South Korean war games were postponed till after the Olympics.

So clearly some fissures are occurring in the world opposing US hegemony.

It wouldn't be much of a stretch to assume most people in the world want peace, stability and their own economic development, not war, sanctions, austerity and subjugation brought about by US policy creating instability in the world.

To the American people let's be unequivocal, there are no external "enemies" that pose an imminent threat to the US now or the foreseeable future. NONE.

Terrorists and terrorism, formerly Communism and the Soviet Union, now Russia, Iran, North Korea. They' re not threats to America, just conjured up "enemies" portrayed as such to make the people fearful of them. It's all contrived hysteria meant to bamboozle them.

