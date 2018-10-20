 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Keep Questioning the Khashoggi Narrative

By       Message Caitlin Johnstone       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 10/20/18

Author 509347
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

- Advertisement -

The Trump administration has ended its weeks-long silence on the disappearance of the Saudi Arabian Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Following a briefing from Secretary of State Pompeo who has just returned from a visit to Riyadh and Ankara, the president has said that contrary to some hopeful speculation that had emerged early on after his disappearance, Khashoggi does indeed appear to have been killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. If it is determined that the Saudis were responsible, Trump warned that there will be "very severe" consequences. Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin has announced that he will not be attending the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh next week.

I've been following this story with some interest, but I haven't been writing about it until now. This is one of those rare stories that has drawn the focus of both mainstream and alternative media, the latter because it's seen as an opportunity to criticize the west's extremely immoral involvement in the depraved activities of a murderous theocracy, and because it's an opportunity to attack the hypocrisy of the establishment in decrying the murder of a single man while ignoring Saudi Arabia's far more unconscionable behavior like its war crimes in Yemen and facilitation of bloodshed in Syria.

The dominant anti-establishment criticism of the mainstream coverage of this story has been that they're only upset at the Saudi royals now because their bloodshed finally touched a member of the political/media class, who are meant to be untouchable. And hey, that could be it, who knows. It is possible that all that we are looking at is the Saudi monarchy killing and killing with impunity until it killed someone the pundits and politicians are likely to meet at a cocktail party, and that's the sole reason for the extensive coverage this story has been receiving about a government whose crimes are normally ignored. I remain very skeptical that that is the whole truth, however.

- Advertisement -

I haven't joined in the fray of commentary about this story because I do not trust it. We are being told that Khashoggi had an unpleasant encounter with the business end of a bone saw, but we've seen no evidence of it. We've been told that there is audio footage of this happening but only unnamed Turkish officials are cited as the source of this claim. I don't blame alternative media outlets for jumping on an opportunity to criticize an overtly despicable part of the US-centralized empire and the political/media class's shameless complicity therewith, but the fact that the propagandists now happen to be focusing on an enemy of truth and peace right now is not a legitimate reason to begin trusting them or their narratives.

Whenever you see the politicians and media all converge in agreement across political lines upon a single narrative with a great deal of focus and promotion, it's time to turn up the dial on your skepticism, especially when that narrative involves foreign policy. The Middle East is a hotly disputed and strategically essential zone; one need only to read this Saudi media column threatening dire consequences should the US impose sanctions on it for Khashoggi to see this. The article reads like a crash course in the geopolitical relationship between the Middle East and the western empire, saying Saudi Arabia could triple or quadruple the price of oil in response to sanctions, pull out of its extremely lucrative petrodollar arrangement with the US, cut the US off from one of the top 20 economies in the world, form an alliance with the KSA's heretofore rival Iran, and ending with the assertion that "if Washington imposes sanctions on Riyadh, it will stab its own economy to death, even though it thinks that it is stabbing only Riyadh!"

Jamal Khashoggi: or why you don't trust the MSM even if they say what you want to hear https://t.co/h5jmvER6kjpic.twitter.com/XVQVmtpkFQ

- Advertisement -

-- OffGuardian (@OffGuardian0) October 18, 2018

This crucial strategic region is a nonstop story of constantly shifting alliances as immensely powerful movers and shakers fight to put themselves in dominant positions like kids playing king of the mountain. Last year alone we saw world-shaking events like the sudden unified pivot against Qatar and the so-called "anti-corruption" purge of high level members of the Saudi royal family by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS), the de facto decision maker of the Saudi government who is being openly accused of direct complicity in Khashoggi's alleged murder. As noted in a solid Off-Guardian take titled "Jamal Khashoggi: or why you don't trust the MSM even if they say what you want to hear", we can look a little further back to when Saddam Hussein was the "good guy" in the Middle East because he was fighting Iran. There are no stationary alliances in the region with the exception of the nuclear-armed Israel for however long it exists, so we could be looking at yet another Game of Thrones-like shift in alliance.

Saudi Arabia has been a staunch ally of the US for decades, gaining the support of the most powerful military force in the history of civilization in exchange for the petrodollar deal, a strong military/intelligence/economic asset in a key strategic region, and (perhaps most importantly) a completely opaque and unaccountable government that can get away with perpetrating unfathomable evils that the US and its western allies could never get away with. But that doesn't mean that can't change as oil and energy dominance shifts and the empire restructures its assets to the benefit of the plutocrats and their lackeys. If it does change, we can expect to see a drastic shift in the narratives the pundits and politicians advance about Saudi Arabia, very much like the shift in narratives we're seeing now. One thing's for certain: there's no way the empire would turn against such a vastly useful geopolitical asset just because they made some journalist into a jigsaw puzzle.

So stay skeptical. Just because the talking heads are telling you that Jamal Khashoggi has been brutally murdered and it's very important that you care doesn't mean you have to believe them. If this is a propaganda narrative to advance a new oligarchic agenda, there's no reason to go helping them advance it. Eyes wide.

_____________________

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Friendly Mask Of The Orwellian Oligarchy Is Slipping Off

I've Been Banned From Facebook For Sharing An Article About False Flags

Bernie Keeps Promoting The New Cold War, And Yes, We Need To Talk About It

In Refusing To Defend Assange, Mainstream Media Exposes Its True Nature

Revolution Is Racist. Populism Is Sexist. Economic Justice Is Homophobic.

America Celebrates Lateral Move From Monarchy To Corporate Rule

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 