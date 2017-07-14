This is a reprint from NewsBred.
Boiling Over
(Image by Janitors) Permission Details DMCA
Three communal incidents have rocked
A 15-year-old Muslim boy, Junaid, was killed in a train. Let's concede it was a communal murder. Arrests have been made, weapon recovered.
Then North 24-Parganas in
A bus on way to holy Amarnath yatra in
If the binary is only Hindu-Muslim divide in this country, the score would show: 2 Muslims; 1 Hindus. Yet you wouldn't guess so by the narrative being played out.
Junaid's murder, within hours, was branded as one by cow vigilantes with the implicit blessing of the ruling party in Centre.
West Bengal was dubbed as a convoluted political ploy by BJP looking to
secure the upcoming
The tragic Amarnath killings were again linked to BJP for its hand in
letting
In between, the stories abounded of a Hindu LeT terrorist (since proven wrong), a stray fake image on Facebook (true) and a prominent Hindi daily (see image) accused of dramatizing the horror of Amarnath yatra survivors.
None of the Lutyens Media, who I prefer to call DALALS (Damn Left and Lutyens Scribes), ever described it as an "Islamic terror"--like they do with concocted "Hindu terror" theme -- and, instead, drowned us with the virtues of "Kashmiriyat" and justly heroic "Salim bhai", the driver of that ill-fated bus.
The DALALS have concentrated on the "form" and not on "substance" or
they would have highlighted the onset of Jihadi presence in
This is an anti-Hindu brigade. Since Hindus have largely hoisted BJP in
the Centre, the corollary is unmistakable. This bunch is partly "brainwashed"
and mostly "funded" which either way is not good for
The "brainwashed" ones are no better than the leaders of
pre-Independence