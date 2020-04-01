 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/1/20

Kansas City (Missouri and Kansas) , A Tale of Two States and the Corona Virus

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 5798
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Kevin Anthony Stoda
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)
A Tale of 2 States (divided cities and counties) during COVI-19 Pandemic of 2020

by


by Kevin Stoda, Kansas City (Mo)

The metropolitan area of Kansas City includes 6 different counties and within its boundaries, peoples are suffering due to the corona virus pandemic. However, due to wealth, history of trauma, and a difference in governors, the way peoples are responding to the real terror of the virus are quite varied.

One of the richest counties in the USA is Johnson County. It's on the Kansas side. To the north of Johnson County is Wyandotte Countyone of the more biological and traumatized populations in the USA due to high immigration rates and pollutions over centuries in the local soil and air.

Kansas City, Missouri is located east of Stateline Road. Kansas City Missouri is where the Chiefs play. Kansas City proper is mostly located in Jackson County but the metroplex goes through Clay County, Cass County and Platte County. These areas outside of Jackson County are generally wealthier than in most parts of Kansas City in this 21st Cetnury, and these counties are where white flight ended from Kansas City during the last half of the 20th Century.

Where I live in Kansas City, Missouri is where the red-lining in the region began just over a century ago with the Troost Street Corridor located a mile and a half to my West. In our neighborhood, we have poverty and we have many more run-down homes and neighborhoods than in the richest parts of town, such as Briarcrest and the Plaza.

In my section of town, we have water quality issues and a history of industrial, railroad, & mining contaminations. These contaminations and water tragedies are possiblynot as severe as in Flint or Detroit, but they are enough of an issue that we always worry about our biological health.

Meanwhile, the largest VA hospital in Kansas City can be seen from my backyard. 20 years of endless wars leads to suicides in its parking lo t. In short, we are a depressed or traumatized people facing biological stress on a daily basis.

Perhaps, because of our awareness of where we live (East of Troost) and our sense of fragility in the greater scheme of things, our less wealthy community takes the calls to stay home more seriously than our friends and relatives in the suburban counties of Greater Kansas City.

Here in my neighborhood during this lock-down, few children are seen in the streets and grocery stores are usually sparse. Every other day, a veteran with the corona virus arrives from all corners of the region to be treated at the VA Hospital down the hill from us.

In contrast, the streets of the wealthier neighborhoods of the metropolis witness too many shopper in the stores at all hours of the day and children can be observed in parade-like fashion playing or riding in their streets. In short, the suburbs do not appear to be taking the virus as seriously as we do. Why is this?

ARRIVAL OF COVID-19

On March 7, the first case of Covid -19 arrived in Johnson County. Before the week was over, the first death from Covid-19 occurred in Wyandotte County. The governor of Kansas acted quickly and soon thereafter nearly 10 counties, including Johnson County, in Kansas had stay-at-home orders.

Wyandotte County did not fully follow implement the stay-at-home directions of Governor Laura Kelly (KS) until March 24 when the Democratic governor used an executive order to force all counties and towns in Kansas to follow the stay-at-home and social distancing order she'd made earlier. Two days ago, after denying and dilly-dollying for weeks, the GOP-led legislature of Kansas was finally on the same page and were willing to fully back Governor Kelly's stand in an official statement.

Meanwhile, the Johnson County Council, on its own initiative, has ordered $400,000 dollars of extra testing kits for the county to bolster the belated arrival of kits via government agencies. Across the Kansas river in Kansas City (Missouri). the Mayor Quinton Lucas has been almost as active as the Kansas Governor Kelly has been in implementing policies to protect its citizens.

On March 13, Mayor Lucas had closed the public and charter schools of the city and by May 24, the city was completely under a stay-at-home order. There has been resistance as unemployment rose sharply. Some 200 businesses have already received citations for violating the stay-at-home order. In short, Lucas administration has been much tolerant of those not willing to promote social-distancing demanded by the CDC than has the Governor of Missouri, Mike Parsons.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Kevin Anthony Stoda Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

KEVIN STODA-has been blessed to have either traveled in or worked in nearly 100 countries on five continents over the past two and a half decades.--He sees himself as a peace educator and have been-- a promoter of good economic and social development--making-him an enemy of my homelands humongous DEFENSE SPENDING and its focus on using weapons to try and solve global (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

BED-INs and Other Protests Needed Now

Why have German-, Italian- and Latin American Internment during WWII been kept out of the USA History books?

GULF CIVIL SOCIETY FORUM calls for Gulf Monarchies to abandon absolutism and to adopt European-style Parliaments

TRIBE, TRIBALISM AND CULTURAL CHANGE-KUWAIT 2008

A WORLD OF PRETENDERS: Partial Review of the Filipino Novel, THE PRETENDERS by F. Sionil Jose

PHILIPP ROESLER, of Vietnamese Descent. to Head the Health Ministry in Germany, as his own Party Plans to Push for more

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 