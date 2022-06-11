Justice for All OR Our Dishonor Will Remain Forever



Dishonorable leaders do not deserve Votes of the Honorable

Whether we own multiple guns or have never fired one, most of us have been impacted by the 24/7 news reruns - where only the faces have been changed to protect the hyperbolic.

Most Americans are more bewildered by rising gasoline prices, than attentive to the way Trumpism has enabled Conservative Republicans to openly reveal their inner most secret desires: to be cloned cheerleaders for insurrectionists and rendered somewhat superficially miraculous in their efforts to hypnotize their constituents with a K.I.S.S., interpretation of our Bill of Rights, - fooling some of the people all of the time, into believing our Second Amendment is a license to justify violent mob rule .

Yet whether fast talking or fearfully hiding in the darkest shadows of Congress, while those who reelect them are rendered somewhat dumbfounded and absolutely horrified by the complete and utter whiplash annihilation of LaPierre's bloodstained excuse: because in May 2022, every good man with a gun waited outside a Texas school while a lone eighteen-year-old assassin, using his newly purchased AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle, murdered two teachers and the nineteen elementary school students they were protecting.

It's national suicide for a free society to be run by Boards of international Corporatism puppeteering GOP State legislators, Governors and Senators while recalibrating global economics to benefit America's latest, Robber Barons.

The greatest weapon, however, against America's survival is an electorate swinging back and forth in reaction to a previous election, instead of choosing the America we profess to be: the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, envied by the world.

"Enough is Enough" and "Thoughts and Prayers" don't cut it without concerted, consistent civil collective courage - rather than becoming what we're against by attempting to shoot a Supreme Court Justice: thus becoming the mirror reflection of the members of Congress who were complicit in the conspiracy to overthrow a duly elected American President.

It's time, we hold these truths to be self-evident: Only two things are absolutely essential to any gun violence:

No, not being eighteen (Texas Tower shooter 1966)

Nor acting alone (Columbine Duo 1999)

Not being straight (Pulse Nightclub 2016)

Nor adults only (Sandy Hook 2012 and Uvalde 2022)

No one faith or Race (Bible study Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal 2015, Texas First Baptist 2017, Tree of Life Synagogue 2018)

Not one preferred setting (Las Vegas outdoor Concert 2017, Buffalo Supermarket 2022)

Not limited to those who do nothing to prevent it (Congressional baseball game 2017), or survivors insisting Never Again (Parkland 2018)

The two essentials for mass murder are an easily accessible militarized gun in the hands of a civilian indoctrinated in the belief that the Second Amendment guarantees his unlimited power to use it when, where, how, and on whom he wishes.

Unlike Ukraine, America doesn't need a Hitler, Stalin, Putin or even Joe McCarthy to destroy our free and independent nation, for our fragile union has been targeted by big business, and their politically selected, enemies within, since our beginning.

So, it's not just Donald Trump, his senior staff, Acting agency heads, nor Americans who in support of him, attempted a coup of the United States of America - but Conservative Republican Senators, Governors and foxtrotting propagandists who, before during and after, aided and abetted, acts of sedition - profaning their sacred oath to: support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

If we cherished the lessons of the good, bad and ugly of our American history, gun violence statistics and increasing legal revelations of the illegal conspiracy plot to overthrow our democratic republic wouldn't surprise us.

Still we plead bleeding, isn't America, The Land of the Free and Home of the Brave?

What's brave about violent attacks on fellow citizens?

Where in our Constitution does freedom give us liberty to hang a VP or Governor?

What kind of light on a hill are we if we excuse, as a normal tourist visit, how close America's light came to being extinguished by a premeditated extremists' insurrection - so gullible they believe American presidents have the legal right to incite domestic terrorism?

