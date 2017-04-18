Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
General News

Justice Neil Gorsuch takes the bench, hears a federal worker's "mixed-case" complaint.

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Tanya Ward Jordan     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Anthony Perry v Merit Systems Protection Board
(Image by Tanya Ward Jordan)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
nday April 17th present and former federal employees lined up to witness the Supreme Court justices open their April session with the case of Anthony Perry, a former Department of Commerce Census Bureau employee and a member of the Coalition For Change, Inc. (C4C).

The Anthony Perry v Merit Systems Protection Board case presented a technical and rather critical question to the Supreme Court about appeals from the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) decisions. The MSPB is an independent, quasi-judicial agency in the executive branch that reviews federal employees' "adverse-action" claims that they were wrongly fired, demoted or suspended. If an employee's adverse-action challenge also involves a claim under the federal anti-discrimination laws, it is referred to as a "mixed" case.

- Advertisement -

In Perry's underline case, Anthony Perry (an African-American male) who worked as an IT specialist for the Commerce's Census Bureau for almost 30 years, argued that he had a "mixed case." He also asserted that Commerce officials coerced him into a settlement agreement that led to his retirement, and that the notice of proposed removal commerce officials gave him was the product of race, age, disability discrimination, and retaliation.

Rather than hear Perry's claims, the MSPB ultimately ruled that the Board lacked jurisdiction to conduct a hearing on Perry's claim because both the suspension and retirement were "voluntary." MSPB ruled that Perry's retirement resulted from a valid settlement agreement and not a "mixed case" appealable to the Board. Perry, who had been representing himself "pro se" steadfastly, disagrees. The Board never addressed the discrimination claims.

The question the Supreme Court with Gorsuch on the bench must answer is --- Whether an MSPB decision dismissing a mixed case on "jurisdictional grounds" is subject to judicial review in district court or in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

In 2012, in Kloeckner v. Solis, the Supreme Court seemingly acted to answer the question of what the appropriate forum for federal civil-service employees appealing decisions of the MSPB in mixed cases. In Klocekner v Solis the court held unanimously that:

- Advertisement -

"A federal employee who claims that an agency action appealable to the Merit Systems Protection Board violates an antidiscrimination statute listed in 5 U.S.C. 7702(a)(1) should seek judicial review in district court, rather than the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, regardless whether the MSPB decided her case on procedural grounds or on the merits."

However, in Perry v. Merit Systems Protection Board, the SCOTUS with Justice Neil Gorsuch on the bench is to decide whether the answer is different from Kloeckner when the MSPB actually rejects an employee's claim for "lack of jurisdiction" because the Board deems the adverse employment action not appealable.

Christopher Landau represented Perry and was the first attorney to argue before Justice Gorsuch. He urged the court to rule that mixed cases like his client's should go to the district court. Conversely, Brian Fletcher, assistant to the U.S. solicitor general, argued on behalf of the federal government. Fletcher disagreed asserting Perry's case involved a "voluntary" act (retirement) is not a mixed case that should follow Kloeckner. Hence, it should go to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

The upcoming Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) decision on the Perry case will most likely close the loop and provide clarity for many federal workers, like Perry, who are often coerced into signing settlement agreements that require them to drop valid discrimination claims against the federal government.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.coalition4change.org/aboutus.htm

Tanya Ward Jordan is President and Founder of the Coalition For Change, Inc. (C4C). C4C is an proactive non-profit self-help organization comprised of former and present employees who have been injured or ill-treated due to workplace (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Veterans Affairs: Endangering Veterans and Victimizing Its Workforce

Anne Wagner: Vice-Chairman Of The Merit Systems Protection Board Named In Discrimination Suit

Veteran Affairs Purging Patients, "The Lethal List"

Obama, Romney: Silent on Significant Domestic Threat -- Bullying in the Federal Workplace

Is the Social Security Administration an Equal Opportunity Employer?

She's At it Again: Wyneva Johnson, Black AUSA, "Defending Discriminators"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 