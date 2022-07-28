 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 7/28/22

Justice For Ashli Babbitt

(Page 1 of 1 pages)   14 comments
"There was no reason Ashli should have lost her life that day. We must all demand justice for Ashli" - Donald Trump

Two friends decide to rob a bank together. One enters the bank and the other stays in the car as the getaway driver. When things go wrong and the police show up the driver leaves the scene. Shortly afterward his friend gets into a shootout with law enforcement and ends up dead. When the driver is eventually arrested he is charged with the murder of his friend under the premise that without the initial crime, he would still be alive.

On January 6, 2021, Trump did a lot more than drive the getaway car. With a plan years in the making, he had spent the weeks after the 2020 election rejecting the will of the voters and presenting theories to his supporters about how he had been cheated out of a certain win. The fact that Trump had no evidence to support his accusations resulted in at least 166 court rulings against him. With the Electoral College votes already cast, Trump was quickly running out of time as Mike Pence headed to the Capitol on January 6 for the ceremonial counting of the votes.

With his fragile ego unable to accept the loss, Trump tried a Hail Mary attempt at retaining power and organized a rally in support of his wild conspiracy theories on the morning of the count. The defeated president took to Twitter to invite his supporters to the event, telling them to "Be there, [it] will be wild!"

The Charlottesville Terrorist, aka the Pittsburgh Terrorist; aka the El Paso Terrorist, etc.
The Charlottesville Terrorist, aka the Pittsburgh Terrorist; aka the El Paso Terrorist, etc.
(Image by Spencer Means)
In a speech that used the word "fight" 23 times, he fed the assembled crowd a diet of conspiracy theories. He told his gathered supporters that "if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore." He ended with marching orders: "we're going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I love Pennsylvania Avenue. And we're going to the Capitol, and we're going to try and give."

Probably due to bone spurs, Trump did not take that walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. His agitated masses did and quickly overtook the police barricades surrounding the capitol. Included in the mob was Ashli Babbitt, who was high on QAnon Conspiracy Theories and convinced that the election was stolen. When she tried to climb through a window into a hallway that was just yards from where legislators were located, she was told to stop. She did not listen and was shot and killed. The mob's advance was stopped.

"That [Ashli Babbitt] is dead is her fault, and Trump's fault." She decided to accept Trump's lie and follow him into battle and for that she holds personal responsibility. But the fact cannot be ignored that without Trump's call for an insurrection, Babbitt would have never been in that building illegally. Babbitt paid the ultimate price for her mistakes, but justice demands that Trump pay a price for spreading the lies that led to her death. He should be charged with her murder.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and public education. He was elected to the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and is the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages:

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles."
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Pericles21 writes

(Member since Jun 4, 2011), 43 comments
DT is probably guilty of homicide of Ashley Babbitt by creating the cause of her death (planning and inciting the Jan 6 mob through deliberate lying and disinformation) and then not using his powers to remove the cause before her death.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 11:19:47 AM

John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 28 fans, 4 articles, 2582 comments
Reply to Pericles21 writes:

Here's a little whataboutism for you: Biden is "probably guilty of homicide" for the detahs of every man woman and child in the Ukraine conflict "by creating the cause" of their deaths. yurl.com/4hff3wf6

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 3:21:07 PM

Carl Petersen

(Member since Aug 3, 2015), 6 fans, 563 articles, 100 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to John Lawrence Ré:

Somehow you have confused Putin with Biden.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 3:56:10 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 84 fans, 794 articles, 2201 quicklinks, 6800 comments, 8 diaries
I'm genuinely sorry for Ashli Babbitt's family. Still, plenty of other people used deduction and logic to figure out not to go anywhere near the Capitol that day. Still, it would be interesting to watch Trump get charged with this, and that process might help others who still support him to analyze the situation.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 1:11:36 PM

Alan Hodge

(Member since Jan 18, 2022), 1 fan, 1 articles, 60 comments
Pew Research finds that in 2020, 33% of registered voters were Democrats, 33% of registered voters were Republicans, and 34% were still smart enough to scorn being smeared with either label. I note with interest that a sharp drop in independents began in 2016, and was mirrored by an identical rise in Republicans. Democrats remained level over the period.
My credentials as a political analyst amount to reading and thinking some, but I would submit this sudden move from independent to Republican may have less to do with the mouth-breathing oafishness Democrats ascribe to everyone who disagrees with them, and may instead reflect four years of disgust with Democrats shoving their heads to the shoulders in Trump's cloaca and screaming themselves hoarse about the view. With poor old Joe in the White House, and Trump pretty much sidelined, is it really wise to double down on the 24/7 Screaming Trump Hate strategy for four more years instead of say, finding something to be about? As Democrats? Hello? Guess it's hard to hear from in there, too.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 1:20:46 PM

Maxwell

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 4 fans, 4948 comments
Reply to Alan Hodge:

"...34% were still smart enough to scorn being smeared with either label."

Maybe smart in some ways, but in many states, including mine, it means you can't vote in any party's primary, meaning you have even less representation.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 1:50:26 PM

Alan Hodge

(Member since Jan 18, 2022), 1 fan, 1 articles, 60 comments
Reply to Maxwell:

There is no evidence to support the assumed linkage between voting and representation.

Knowing the carnies have rigged the game is supposed to tip us off.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 29, 2022 at 6:48:11 AM

Maxwell

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 4 fans, 4948 comments
  New Content

By now, of course, it's known to anyone following the hearings that it wasn't bone spurs that prevented him from going to the capital, it was the secret service. He actually wanted to.

I don't know about the legal theory of Trump's culpability in the death of one of the rioters. I'll leave that to the legal experts. I do know, without a doubt, that Trump is a sociopath who doesn't give a crap about who may have died as a result of his actions.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 1:55:09 PM

Lance Ciepiela

(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 249 quicklinks, 6247 comments, 215 diaries
Reply to Maxwell:

Trump - "Sore Loser" - didn't 'pull the trigger', just say'in, but he was 'the getaway driver' that day, just sitting there and waiting for the violent 'overthrow' of the US government in his comfy chair in the White House watch'in his - #insurrection - #attempt - unfold right 'under his nose'. Surely, he's become 'an accessory', the 'primary accessory', in fact, to everything he 'instigated' and 'plotted' for that day - "be there it will be wild", he said -

'Video shows moment woman was shot in U.S. Capitol riot'

"and I will be there with you" - on January 6th.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 3:11:21 PM

Author 0
Carl Petersen

(Member since Aug 3, 2015), 6 fans, 563 articles, 100 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to Maxwell:

The Secret Service would not drive him to the Capitol. If he had any intention of walking with his followers as he stated in his speech, he would have 1) planned to do it and 2) not tried to get in a car.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 3:58:21 PM

Maxwell

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 4 fans, 4948 comments
Reply to Carl Petersen:

I think they wouldn't let him walk either. Huge security risk. They're protecting the office, not the miscreant who occupies it.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 4:25:36 PM

John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 28 fans, 4 articles, 2582 comments
  New Content

Yawn. Now for a glimpse of true monsters: yurl.com/4hff3wf6

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 1:58:40 PM

Mary Elizabeth

(Member since Sep 27, 2020), 159 comments
Reply to John Lawrence Ré:

Interesting article with a lot of details, some of them new to me.

Have known for a while that the Bidens are destructive mobsters. It is astonishing that so many of the OpEd contributors excuse them and look away. Isn't it pretty to think that the "Orange Man" is the one who sold out poor citizens, not this mobster family who managed to be endorsed by the Democrat party faithful, over all manner of incriminating evidence?

People will just look away, it's too horrifying to acknowledge, for most; sort of like acknowledging that a priest or preacher is corrupt. They just can't face it, even when indisputable evidence is staring them in the face

2019: FBI investigating terroristic threat against McMinnville man

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 7:12:17 PM

Cyril North

(Member since Mar 26, 2013), 1 fan, 128 comments
The president should have been charged and arrested back then, yet he is still a free man, making incendiary speeches. The "system" seems to be afraid of him, so he continues to get away with his childish rants.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 29, 2022 at 12:16:10 PM

