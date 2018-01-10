Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Justice Denied: The Government Is Not Going to Save Us

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Whitehead       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Interesting 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/10/18

Author 87833
Become a Fan
  (41 fans)
- Advertisement -

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled: it will not hear the case of Young v. Borders.

Despite the fact that a 26-year-old man was gunned down by police who banged on the wrong door at 1:30 am, failed to identify themselves as police, and then repeatedly shot and killed the innocent homeowner who answered the door while holding a gun in self-defense, the justices of the high court refused to intervene to address police misconduct.

Although 26-year-old Andrew Scott committed no crime and never fired a single bullet or lifted his firearm against police, only to be gunned down by police who were investigating a speeding incident by engaging in a middle-of-the-night "knock and talk" in Scott's apartment complex, the Supreme Court refused to balance the scales between justice and injustice.

Despite the fact that polic e shot and killed nearly 1,000 people nationwide for the third year in a row (many of whom were unarmed, mentally ill, minors or were shot merely because militarized police who were armed to the hilt "feared" for their safety), the Supreme Court will not act to right the wrongs being meted out by the American police state.

- Advertisement -

Although "knock-and-talk" policing has become a thinly veiled, warrantless--lethal--exercise by which citizens are coerced and intimidated into "talking" with heavily armed police who "knock" on their doors in the middle of the night, the Supreme Court will not make the government play by the rules of the Constitution.

The lesson to be learned: the U.S. Supreme Court will not save us.

No one is coming to save us: not the courts, not the legislatures, and not the president.

- Advertisement -

According to journalist Michael Harriot:

More people died from police violence in 2017 than the total number of U.S. soldiers killed in action around the globe (21). More people died at the hands of police in 2017 than the number of black people who were lynched in the worst year of Jim Crow (161 in 1892). Cops killed more Americans in 2017 than terrorists did (four). They killed more citizens than airplanes (13 deaths worldwide), mass shooters (428 deaths) and Chicago's "top gang thugs" (675 Chicago homicides).

Americans are dying at the hands of the police, and the U.S. government doesn't care.

Worse, the U.S. government is actively doing everything in its power to ensure that the killing spree continues.

Take Jeff Sessions, for example.

While the president's conveniently-timed tweets distract the public and dominate the headlines, his attorney general continues to bulldoze over the Constitution, knocking down what scant protections remain between the citizenry and the hydra-headed police state.

- Advertisement -

Within his first year as attorney general, Jeff Sessions has made a concerted effort to expand the police state's power to search, strip, seize, raid, steal from, arrest and jail Americans for any infraction, no matter how insignificant.

What this means is more militarized police, more asset forfeiture, more private prisons, more SWAT-team raids, more police shootings of unarmed citizens, and more wars waged by the government against the American people.

And while the crime rate may be falling, the death toll--casualties of the government's war on the American people--is growing.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Interesting 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights. Whitehead's aggressive, pioneering approach to civil liberties has earned him numerous accolades and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Path to Total Dictatorship: America's Shadow Government and Its Silent Coup

Operation Vigilant Eagle: Is This Really How We Honor Our Nation's Veterans?

Licensed to Kill: The Growing Phenomenon of Police Shooting Unarmed Citizens

Miley Cyrus and the Pornification of America

Common Core: A Lesson Plan for Raising Up Compliant, Non-Thinking Citizens

The Land of the Blind: The Illusion of Freedom in America

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments  Post Comment

Mark Adams JD/MBA

Become a Fan
Author 7855

(Member since Sep 20, 2007), 160 fans, 25 articles, 5 quicklinks, 2800 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Do you wonder why injustice is rampant? Could it be that some of our fundamental rights have been stolen and the knowledge of them thrown down the memory hole?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 8:18:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Carol R Campbell

Become a Fan
Author 78779

(Member since May 4, 2012), 12 fans, 5 articles, 45 quicklinks, 654 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

My dogs are pretty bored with a Human who spends half the day writing 'Pleas for Action before it is too late'... But, writing is the best way I can help.

I can't March half a mile any more - and then I'd have to march back. So I nag - which doesn't accomplish much, but it is a start!

Perhaps we should hand out decorative bracelets to the Cops, that are actually disguised Shock Collars like the Hunting Dogs wear. When an "Officer of the Law" raises his voice and a weapon at the same time, he gets shocked.

Shouldn't be much worse than tazing a Homeless person who is shouting a few obscenities...

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 10:14:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Richard Pietrasz

Become a Fan
Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007), 12 fans, 2562 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Carol R Campbell:   New Content

The pen is mightier than the sword.

Minds are changed one or several at a time, each changed one bit at a time. Those who think like us may be a small fraction of the population now, but if we average 2 converts a lifetime we are in exponential growth territory. We need a higher rate before the police state slams the door, but the opportunity is there. It is important not to despair, even one mind is a victory.

Keep it up! If nothing else, we our time comes and we think of our time in life, we will not have to regret our failure to struggle for the good rather than meekly bowing to evil.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 11:41:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 23 fans, 2084 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

And this is the root of the problem, these filthy politicians, and the monsters who really control them, are ALL the same.

We were promised another Hitler. Instead, we got another Obama, who was himself another Bush. The march into corporatist Orwellian police state at home and globalist oligarchic hegemony abroad continues unhindered for the United States of America.

Trump Isn't Another Hitler. He's Another Obama.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 10:46:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 23 fans, 2084 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

If you know anyone living in Florida, please forward them this link.

Miami Rights

  • Florida is one of only three states that bans former felons from voting for the rest of their life.

  • That policy disenfranchises 1.68 million Floridians, including one out of every five African American adults in the state."

  • Floridians could vote to automatically give former felons their rights back. But Desmond and Neil need over 700,000 signatures if that's going to be on the 2018 ballot.




Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 10:57:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
gunnar kullenberg

Become a Fan
Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 8 fans, 995 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

...John Whitehead's positions amount to the ultimate incongruities -- on the one hand he writes a book about a government that "wages war against its own people"(!!) on the other hand he does not ever suggest that such a government ought to be overthrown...! No! He passionately -- in effect -- defends that same government's right to keep on lording over the people it oppresses in so many outrageous ways...are you kidding me...? -- He passionately supports the system, that gave rise to this very oppressive government that abuses its own people so badly...he just wants the government "to be nice" and follow the law -- law, that this government has so studiously experimented with in order to discover how far it can go without repercussions or whether it can disregard law altogether with impunity? -- The whole world can see that "constitution" means nothing, if the controlling elites, elected or not, decides to ignore it...?! -- He wants to "turn back time"...well, it doesn't work that way...when GOVERNMENT deliberately exits the realm based on "rule of law"...and sets a course dependent on criminality and criminal behavior and explicitly expressed contempt for law...then there is no way back. Ever.

Criminals don't prosecute themselves...and neither do criminal governments...

When government "goes criminal" -- it makes sure that "crime" becomes legal -- retroactively if necessary...

This is all ludicrous...

Supposedly, the constitution described a way, or ways, out of situations like the present -- but it didn't work!

I am personally grateful for the clarity that provides...

The weakness of "democracy" provides the best environment possible for resourceful and talented political criminals to operate in...nothing threatens them, war criminals get re-elected!

People cannot be changed fundamentally, but the tools with which to do bad things, can be removed...

For the sake of Life on this Planet, the Structure must be dismantled. -- The "experiment" failed, it is past due to End It.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 11:31:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Richard Pietrasz

Become a Fan
Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007), 12 fans, 2562 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to gunnar kullenberg:   New Content

You fell for the divide and conquer strategy of the government you feel should be overthrown. You attacked the messenger over an issue of strategy, and did not address the issue the article was written about.

In the long run, changing the government significantly will not be done without a coalition of people who disagree on some issues. Issues should be addressed one at a time. This is one situation that should have all US gun owners (except cops) extremely upset, as the court rulings not only mean that cops are granted criminal immunity from killing any armed person (except perhaps another cop), they and their employers are granted civil immunity also, even if the motive is essentially just convenience.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 11:58:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 