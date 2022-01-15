Junk Food Sellers Target Poor Countries



Junk food sellers are increasingly targeting poor countries as "emerging markets" to please Wall Street and shareholders. The marketing is especially unethical since obese people are more likely to get and give COVID-19.

In Brazil, food giant Nestle sends vendors door to door hawking its high-calorie junk food and giving customers a full month to pay for their purchases. Such a deal. Nestle calls the junk food hawkers, who are themselves obese, "micro-entrepreneurs." Right.

Supplanting the indigenous diets of people in poor countries with fast food, packaged goods and soft drinks is unethical for many reasons. In addition to creating obesity, diabetes, heart disease, chronic illnesses and dental degradation, the junk food supplants subsistence agriculture crops with GMO corn and soybeans. Even philanthropic groups like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have drunk Big Food's Kool-Aid about GMOs "feeding the world." Actually, GMOs drench the fields of poor communities with toxic pesticides and pollute their waters.

Nestle's exploitation of the poor goes back more than 40 years when it convinced poor mothers to reject their own breast milk--the one thing poor mothers actually have to give their babies--in favor of its infant formula.

"The single largest donor to congressional candidates was the Brazilian meat giant JBS, which gave candidates $112 million in 2014," reported the New York Times about Big Food's influence in Brazil. (JBS acquired Swift & Company, the third largest US beef and pork processor, in 2007 and slaughters an astounding 51.4 thousand head per day.) In 2014, Coca-Cola gave $6.5 million in campaign contributions in Brazil and McDonald's donated $561,000.

A few years ago, Reuters reported that the World Health Organization's Pan American Health Organization takes hundreds of thousands of dollars and "obesity" advice from junk food and soft drink companies. No wonder the advice stresses "exercise" and gives aggressive marketing to children a pass.



Coca-Cola has bought itself a huge economic footprint. It provides funding to the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association, the American College of Cardiology, the American Academy of Pediatrics and Harvard Medical School/Partners in Health. It donates to major universities, recreation and fitness groups and organizations serving ethnic and minority groups whose members are especially challenged with obesity.

Junk food sellers even manipulate the press. The BMJ has reported on Coca-Cola's secret influence on medical and science journalists through funding of journalism conferences including those held by the prestigious Washington, D.C.-based National Press Foundation. No wonder "obesity is caused by lack of exercise" not by junk food like Coke is heard not just from governments and medical professionals but from reporters.

In the 2014 movie "Fed Up" Katie Couric exposed how the US government admonishes people to eat right, while pushing the foods that make them fat, and how school lunchrooms have also been bought by Big Food. The film reveals how the egg, sugar and other Big Food industries revised guidelines generated from the 1977 McGovern Report that recommended people eat less foods high in fat and sugar to favor them, overruling the late Sen. McGovern.

In 2006, a similar Big Food triumph occurred. Faced with the United Nations' WHO food recommendations that were similar to the McGovern Report, then Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Tommy G. Thompson actually flew to Geneva to threaten WHO that if the guidelines stood, the US would withdraw its WHO financial support. Yes--supporting agriculture is more important to the US government than the health of its people.

Targeting Poor People in the US

A few years ago, the New York Times revealed the devastating toll that junk food, obesity and diabetes have on poor people in Appalachia. They are sicker than people in Central America, noted Dr. Joseph Smiddy, a health volunteer in Virginia. "In Central America, they're eating beans and rice and walking everywhere. They're not drinking Mountain Dew and eating candy. They're not having an epidemic of obesity and diabetes." Of course he was talking about areas not yet invaded by Nestle, Coca-Cola and McDonald's.

In 2017 in Chicago there was a bitter fight over a penny-per-ounce tax that had been levied on sweetened beverages. The beverage industry spent more than $1.4 million on television ads trying to reverse the tax and won. The industry framed the desire to drink high-calorie, obesity-, diabetes- and dental cavity-causing soft drinks as "consumer choice." The biggest supporters of the tax repeal were poor communities in Chicago--the ones most hurt by soft drinks and "food deserts" where better food is not readily available. They drank the Kool-Aid and the Mountain Dew.

Once upon a time, "sugar" meant sugar from sugar cane or sugar beets. But since 1980, soft drink producers have favored high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and they have been followed by most major food producers and processors. Trade restrictions in other countries to protect local sugar production made sugar more expensive to use even as US farmers were growing copious amounts of corn because of farm subsidies and GMO seeds. HFCS is also cheaper to produce, store and ship.

HFCS is linked to obesity, diabetes, liver damage, memory problems and even possible mercury but that does not mean artificial sweeteners are better. An increase in the use of aspartame, found in Diet Coke, and sucralose, found in Pepsi One, actually correlated with a rise in the number of people who are obese, reported the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine.

Why do so few mainstream news outlets report on the health effects of junk food? Look at their advertisers.