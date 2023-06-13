 
 
Juneteenth: Another Thumb in My Eye

The Joker In Chief
(Image by prompthunt)   Details   DMCA

In June of 2021, U.S. President Joseph Biden signed into law the federal holiday of "Juneteenth" (yep, they actually made up a word). Juneteenth, auspiciously, is to commemorate "the end of slavery". However, slavery is still legal, quite so, in the United States, which is why Juneteenth is a joke. It is a joke, because it is a lie. A blatant lie; and an insult to boot.

You see, if you are incarcerated you are a slave. Legally, a slave. The disproportionate number of incarcerated individuals look just like those other slaves of yore (yorn). The 13th Amendment of the United States Constitution legalizes slavery to this very day. Most so-called Americans are not only unaware of this fact they, worse, do not care. Even if one attempts to enlighten them they will continue to act as though "the Atlantic slave trade" and, thusly, slavery of Alkebulanians, is some bygone era in which the supreme white man erred; but his supremacy fixed it. Move on, Negro. Get over it.

I am rather notorious for stating that the only thing worse than willful ignorance is when it marries, and fornicates with, willful apathy. For their offspring is a child named stupidity; and stupid people are the most dangerous animals on planet earth. I suspect I am even more notorious now.

The 13th Amendment states, in no uncertain terms, "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction."

Not funny, that.

The vast majority of States do not recognize "Juneteenth". I once had to file a lawsuit against an employer who refused to recognize MLK Day and demanded that I show up at the office. It is a holiday approached with apathy at best and virulent, purposeful, activist disregard at worst. To this very day, MLK Day is insignificant compared to other "holidays". In fact, I know of quite a few people who have stated that they make it their business to unrecognize the day.

Juneteenth, is Joketeenth.

Rather than some pathetic, politically expedient, bullshit holiday or appointing a symbolic black woman to the "supreme court", Joe Biden, and the United States, can just impress the hell out of me by formally apologizing, in front of the whole world, for the enslavement, genocide, continued brutalization and marginalization of my people. Why does that not happen?

Joe Biden, and the United States, can just impress the hell out of me by showing progress in black literacy, which has remained stagnant for decades and, in fact, has declined.

Joe Biden and the United States can just impress the hell out of me by ending medical apartheid in this country and increasing the life expectancy of Black People in the United States (especially men), which has been rock bottom since the statistics have been kept.

Joe Biden and the United States can just impress the hell out of me by showing gains in home ownership/real estate by Black People in the United States; kind of a "homestead" program for us. I wonder as they look down their noses at my people how many European-Americans realize that the wealth they enjoy is because they got real estate for free. You know "the common-wealth".

Joe Biden and the United States can just impress the hell out of me by making moot and extinct the fact that a European-American family of four, that have a high school or less education, has wealth many times the familial wealth of a family of four Black People in the United States that are college educated.

Joe Biden and the United States can just impress the hell out of me by no longer constantly insulting me. But we must, first, stop allowing the insults. That, Scarlett, is on us. And with regard to so-called Juneteenth; "Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn."

Please, get your thumb out of my eye and Happy Joketeenth because the joke is on you. click here
Rohn Kenyatta is a contributing columnist for Black Agenda Report, the Los Angeles Sentinel as well as other media outlets international and domestic.

Tell A Friend