Washington, DC - The grassroots, volunteer-led activist group March for Medicare for All returns to Washington D.C. on Medicare's birthday for their National Day of Action. March for Medicare for All demands national, improved Medicare for All and rejects the privatization of healthcare in America.

Last summer, March for Medicare for All launched in 56 different locations all the same day. This year, the primary focus will be on the nation's capital. On Saturday, July 30 at 10:30 am, marchers will meet at the southeastern corner of The Ellipse off of Constitution Ave., NW, between 15th St, NW and 17th St, NW.

For those interested in attending the rally, people will start congregating at noon in Union Square off of 3rd St, SW between Madison Dr., NW and Jefferson Dr., SW. Speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

In the days leading up to July 30, March for Medicare for All will have smaller actions taking place in Washington and other calls to action for those unable to attend the in-person events.

For updates and to learn how to support these endeavors, visit www.m4m4all.org. If you have questions, contact m4m4all@m4m4all.org.