Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (5 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   9 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Julian Assange May have Escaped

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Well Said 2   Inspiring 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Become a Fan
  (81 fans)
From flickr.com: Julian Assange in front of the Ecuadorian Flag {MID-239168}
Julian Assange in front of the Ecuadorian Flag
(Image by mrfeek)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -


In what will be certainly a short-lived exclusive if true, independent Journalist and Monetary Reformer Bill Still reports that Julian Assange has most likely escaped from the U.K. where he was given sanctuary in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012.

Citing Intelligence sources, which Still has due to long-standing high level government clearance, Still reports that not only has Assange been granted Ecuadorean citizenship and Diplomatic status, but that he has likely crossed the English Channel and is now in neutral Switzerland. The U.K. is expected to rule shortly to drop all charges against him.

Still cites Trump as the force behind freeing Assange, in his recent meeting with U.K.'s Prime Minister Theresa May.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Well Said 2   Inspiring 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former President of Common Ground-NYC (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of articles for (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
6 people are discussing this page, with 9 comments  Post Comment

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 85 fans, 437 articles, 1472 quicklinks, 5000 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Wow, Scott, thanks for scooping this!

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 3:48:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 10 fans, 879 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Godspeed, Mr. Assange.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 4:00:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 9 fans, 5 articles, 17 quicklinks, 720 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Something is fishy about this situation; why would the US military help Assange escape - unless there is actually an arm of the military that would act FOR we-the-people instead of against us?

Why would Trump help Assange escape? This makes no sense, based on deep state policies to destroy government - unless Trump is really that stupid to think he runs anywhing!

Nevertheless, I hope Assange exposes this administration and the two-party system here for what it is - a destructive tool of corporate anti-life oligarchs and plutocrats hellbent on one thing; profit for themselves and their tools. I hope he brings down this whole rotten cabal of billionaires. the problem is, the billionaires will just go somewhere else and run the world; they always do.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 4:58:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 9 fans, 5 articles, 17 quicklinks, 720 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content
whoops; that last word in 2nd paragraph should be anything.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 5:05:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 10 fans, 879 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content

re: your last thought.
Fingers crossed it takes a really long time for the uglies to get up and running again; and hopefully the ordinary decent people will have wised up some.

Wishful thinking is good for the soul...like laughing.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 8:14:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 34 fans, 1 articles, 6 quicklinks, 4131 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Please let this be true!

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 5:47:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 4 fans, 939 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I'm not so ready to believe this right now. Two things in this story are curious...

1) If the U.K. was in the process of ruling on his charges being dropped, why would Assange "flee" before a judgement was made? (A favourable ruling would mean he'd have more options.)

2) Neither U.S. intelligence nor Theresa May had any intention of seeing Assange free. Why and how would Trump have helped him "escape"?

I really want to see Assange get his life back, but this is weird.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 6:26:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 10 fans, 879 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

You and B. Sadie Bailey have excellent doubts and questions. I was totally ready to breathe in the good news. Like everything else these days, we have to wait and see. It's like sitting on a plugged-in nail gun.

I would love to learn Julian Assange is lying in some sunshine!

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 8:19:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 81 fans, 277 articles, 1193 quicklinks, 3244 comments, 38 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Sp far, there seems to be only Bill Still as a source, though this story in the Guardian a couple of weeks ago, support the contention that Assange was granted Ecuadorian citizenship.


The WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was made an Ecuadorian citizen last month, the nation's foreign ministry has revealed, in an attempt to resolve the political impasse over his continued presence in the UK.

However, the Guardian reports, tellingly, that the U.K. refused to allow Equador to make him a diplomat. Kid of strange, that. I thought it was up to the country conferring the status to decide that?

And this article says:

Mr Assange's lawyer Mark Summers QC told chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at the Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday the warrant had "lost its purpose and its function".

Westminster Magistrates Court is expected to make a decision over whether to drop the warrant on February 6.

The only part Still added that is not corroborated elsewhere, is that Assange has already left the U.K. and is possibly in Switzerland.

Still does get it wrong sometimes, but not often, and unlike some Journalists, he does admit it when it happens. Stay tuned...

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 8:05:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 