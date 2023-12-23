Judgment day: Gaza (and yet the light returns)



Dawning street

"As we edged closer to the checkpoint

we saw more soldiers

above us

in a tent on a hill.

. . . they managed the checkpoint

remotely from there,

watching us through binoculars

and using loudspeakers to tell us what to do.

There were two open-sided shipping containers

near the tent.

All the men had to pass through one

and the women through the other,

with cameras constantly trained on us.

When we had gone through,

. . . Soldiers asked to see our IDs

and we were photographed.

It was like judgement day."

I can't let this pass.

I can't ignore the parallels

to a nightmare that stalks us all

oppressors and oppressed alike.

It wasn't a long time ago.

Try yesterday.

It just depends on where you are.

It just depends on who you are.

The nightmare of judgment.

The nightmare of division

It stalks us.

We will all get our turn,

at judging.

At being judged

until it dawns on us

that we are all the same.

And yet, thankfully,

the light returns.

.......

The quote is from BBC News Arabic's Abdelrahman / Abutaleb in Cairo.

