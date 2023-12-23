Judgment day: Gaza (and yet the light returns)

Dawning street
"As we edged closer to the checkpoint
we saw more soldiers
above us
in a tent on a hill.
. . . they managed the checkpoint
remotely from there,
watching us through binoculars
and using loudspeakers to tell us what to do.
There were two open-sided shipping containers
near the tent.
All the men had to pass through one
and the women through the other,
with cameras constantly trained on us.
When we had gone through,
. . . Soldiers asked to see our IDs
and we were photographed.
It was like judgement day."
I can't let this pass.
I can't ignore the parallels
to a nightmare that stalks us all
oppressors and oppressed alike.
It wasn't a long time ago.
Try yesterday.
It just depends on where you are.
It just depends on who you are.
The nightmare of judgment.
The nightmare of division
It stalks us.
We will all get our turn,
at judging.
At being judged
until it dawns on us
that we are all the same.
And yet, thankfully,
the light returns.
The quote is from BBC News Arabic's Abdelrahman / Abutaleb in Cairo.
