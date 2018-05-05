From WSWS

- Advertisement -

A federal judge with deep, longstanding connections to the national security apparatus assailed Special Counsel Robert Mueller during a court hearing Friday, declaring that the real purpose of the anti-Russia investigation was to generate material that would lead to Trump's "prosecution or impeachment."

Federal District Judge T.S. Ellis III was hearing a motion brought by the attorney for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, seeking the dismissal of his indictment for bank fraud on the grounds that such charges were outside the scope of Mueller's investigative authority.

Defense attorney Kevin Downing argued that because the allegations against Manafort relate to actions many years before the 2016 elections, at a time when Manafort had no relationship with Donald Trump, Mueller had no basis for investigation.

- Advertisement -

Ellis eagerly embraced this argument, telling prosecutor Michael Dreeben, "You don't really care about Mr. Manafort's bank fraud. You really care about what information he might give you about Mr. Trump and what might lead to his impeachment or prosecution."

"That's what you're really interested in," Ellis continued, appearing to lose his temper, according to press accounts.

Remarkably, Dreeben did not explicitly disavow the intention to oust Trump from the White House, merely replying that the investigation had to "follow the money."

- Advertisement -

Ellis returned to this issue several times during the court hearing, but ultimately indicated he would make a decision on whether to dismiss the charges against Manafort at a later date. Trial is tentatively scheduled for July 10.

At one point in the proceedings, Manafort's attorney pointed out that the investigation into Manafort's work as a political consultant in Ukraine dated back to 2005 and had been conducted by the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. This probe was then absorbed into the Mueller investigation.

Judge Ellis responded, "I don't see how this indictment has anything to do with anything the special prosecutor is authorized to investigate." He then repeatedly interrupted Dreeben as he sought to explain the connection between the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections and Manafort's activities in Ukraine a decade earlier.

"It covers bank fraud in 2005 and 2007?" Ellis asked. "Tell me how. How does that have to do with links or coordination with Russia and Trump?"

Referring to his own long tenure of the bench -- he was appointed a federal district court judge by Ronald Reagan in 1987, and has had senior (effectively part-time) status since 2007 -- Ellis said that he knew that prosecutors hoped to pressure Manafort into implicating the president.

"The vernacular is, 'to sing,'" the judge said, adding that the danger was, "they may not just sing, they may compose."

- Advertisement -

Ellis also attacked the sweeping scope and unaccountable character of the special counsel investigation. "We don't want anyone in this country with unfettered power. It's unlikely you're going to persuade me the special prosecutor has power to do anything he or she wants," he told Dreeben. "The American people feel pretty strongly that no one has unfettered power."

He asked Dreeben why the special counsel had decided to refer the criminal investigation into Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen to the US Attorney in New York rather than keep it in house, answering his own question as though he were Mueller, because the Cohen probe didn't "further our core effort to get Trump."

Next Page 1 | 2