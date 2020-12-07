 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 12/7/20

Judge doesn't just reject latest Republican effort to overturn Michigan vote, she sees through it

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 38168
Message Daily Kos

See original here

By Laura Clawson
Daily Kos Staff

Sidney Powell
Sidney Powell
(Image by Ennoti.com)   Details   DMCA

Another effort to overturn Donald Trump's election loss failed in a Michigan court early Monday morning, with U.S. District Judge Linda Parker not only rejecting the attempt -- "The People have spoken," she wrote -- but seeing through to the lawsuit's real goal. The suit by six Michigan Republicans, represented by Sidney "Kraken" Powell, was "more about the impact of their allegations on people's faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government" than it was about actually winning.

The Republicans were asking for, get this, a court order requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to formally certify that Trump won the state despite having lost the state and for all voting equipment to be impounded. Parker wasn't having it: "The closest plaintiffs get to alleging that election machines and software changed votes for President Trump to Vice President Biden in Wayne County is an amalgamation of theories, conjecture, and speculation that such alterations were possible."

And based on all those theories, conjecture, and speculation, Powell and her Republican plaintiffs were asking for a judgment that would be "stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach."

"If granted, the relief would disenfranchise the votes of the more than 5.5 million Michigan citizens who, with dignity, hope, and a promise of a voice, participated in the 2020 general Election," Parker wrote.

In other words: No. Definitely not.

On Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a Republican appeal of an earlier loss in the effort to block Wayne County's votes from being certified. (The Trump campaign and allied Republicans took losses in six states on Friday.) But of course, as Judge Parker noted, at this point the plan is less to win in court than to spread distrust and, in too many susceptible people's eyes, delegitimize Joe Biden's entirely legitimate presidency.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Daily Kos Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Just Read FBI Deputy Director McCabe's Statement Regarding His Firing By Trump... Just Read It.

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

A Christmas Present From Hucky Boo Boo Sanders, She's Leaving WH The End Of The Year

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Republican Bill Bans Non-Church Marriages

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 