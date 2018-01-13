

Joy-Ann Reid had a very confrontational interview with South Carolina evangelical televangelist Pastor Mark Burns, a Trump apologist serving on Trump's evangelical advisory council. It did not go well for the pastor as Reid destroyed his every statement.

Joy-Ann Reid provided a clinic in how once neutralizes a Trump apologist pastor using the airwaves for soliloquies intent on changing the subject.

Reid set up the pastor perfectly. Earlier he quoted 1 Timothy 5:8 that says,

Anyone who does not provide for their relatives, and especially for their own household, has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.

Joy-Ann Reid upped the ante. She quoted Isaiah 10:1-2 which was more applicable to Trump's deeds of sending humans back to the Trump described sh$thole countries.

1 Woe unto them that decree unrighteous decrees, and that write grievousness which they have prescribed; - Advertisement - 2 To turn aside the needy from judgment, and to take away the right from the poor of my people, that widows may be their prey, and that they may rob the fatherless!

"You talked about Haiti specifically being a country not taking care of its own people," Reid said. "And has a government that is corrupt. ... If the country is so broken, how can you as a man of God justify sending people back to that country?"

Pastor Burns could not answer the question directly so he went into another diatribe and soliloquy, from supporting black mothers to NFL mothers. He imploded. He then changed the subject to a disagreement he claims to have with Trump on Norwegian immigration.

"There is one thing that the president and I do disagree with in reference to his Norwegian immigration policy," Burns said. "I don't think we need any more white Liberals coming to America."

Reid asked him if he wanted an ideological test. She then reminded him Norwegians have no interest in coming to America as they enjoy their Universal Healthcare.

Reid said she was going to give Burns one last chance to answer her questions because she said he was wasting her time. When Burns said, she was wasting his time she cut the interview and then went to her panel.

Joy-Ann Reid continues her slaughter of Trump apologists.

