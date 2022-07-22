Josh Hawley Caught on Video Running Away From Insurrectionists

Josh Hawley, the Missouri Republican who raised his fist in solidarity with a crowd of Trump supporters outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, was caught fleeing rioters in new footage presented Thursday night by the House Jan. 6 committee in a televised hearing. He can be seen running through a hallway in the Capitol and then quickly making his way down a staircase with colleagues. The video was taken soon after the senator was photographed saluting protesters with his fist, according to msn.

Twitter is having fun with this, with various sound tracks being added to the video clip.

