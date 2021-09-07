 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/7/21

Jose', Meet Jose'

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

The Director of the LAUSD Charter School Division, Jose' Cole-Gutie'rrez, would have you believe that a community can encompass almost a hundred square miles and nine different zip codes. In an email sent to explain why his subordinates are not requiring the Citizens of the World East Valley franchise to obtain approval from the district before moving into a private facility in Valley Village, he claims that the "authorized community CWC 4 [is] intended to serve" includes the area from Sun Valley to Sherman Oaks. Given the differences in the demographic and economic makeup of these many different areas, this seems to defy the dictionary definition of "a group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common." It definitely does not conform to the definition Cole-Gutie'rrez himself provided to the school board on June 20, 2020:

"We've defined 'community' as being a Community of Schools and neighborhoods in a three-mile radius."

Even within the email, Cole-Gutie'rrez cannot seem to keep his definitions straight. First, he identifies Van Nuys, Panorama City, Lake Balboa, Sherman Oaks, Valley Glen, North Hollywood, and Sun Valley as "various neighborhoods". Then he groups them together as the one "target neighborhood" that Citizens of the World is authorized to serve as if the entire San Fernando Valley east of the 405 freeway is one neighborhood. The length of this section of the freeway is over nine miles long.

It is important to note that Valley Village is not included in Jose''s list of "neighborhoods" listed on the Citizens of the World charter application. This is the community where their new school is now located.

Jose' Cole-Gutie'rrez
Jose' Cole-Gutie'rrez
(Image by LAUSD)   Details   DMCA
If the LAUSD's overly broad definition of "community" is accepted, then the charter application approved by the school board was incomplete and should be invalidated for not completely listing the existing schools that would be affected by the school's approval. If Citizens of the World intended to operate anywhere within the 91405, 91402, 91343, 91406, 91411, 91401, 91607, 91606, and 91605 zip codes, then their application should have included a complete list of every school within these areas. Colfax Charter Elementary School and Dixie Canyon Avenue Elementary School are two of the existing schools in those areas that were not included in the application. This oversight needs to be corrected with the amended charter application sent to the school board for approval after community input is obtained.

In his email, Cole-Gutie'rrez requests that stakeholders who have additional questions or concerns about the operation of Citizens of the World East Valley contact Erik Elward. Elward is the "Specialist" assigned to oversee the charter school on behalf of the district. His email is erik.elward1|AT|lausd.net Email address">erik.elward1|AT|lausd.netEmail address.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and public education. He is an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and serves as the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 