John T. McGreevy on Catholicism (REVIEW ESSAY)



pope-francis-1a

(Image by ThinLong) Details DMCA



Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) September 10, 2022: The American Catholic historian John T. McGreevy (born in 1963; Ph.D. in history, Stanford University, 1992) is now the provost of the University of Notre Dame. He is also the author of the following three books:

(1) Parish Boundaries: The Catholic Encounter with Race in the Twentieth Century Urban North (University of Chicago Press, 1996);

(2) Catholicism and American Freedom: A History (W. W. Norton, 2003);

(3) American Jesuits and the World: How an Embattled Religious Order Made Catholicism Global (Princeton University Press, 2016).

Because I was in the Jesuits (1979-1987), I was fascinated with McGreevy's 2016 book American Jesuits and the World.

In McGreevy's new 2022 500-page book Catholicism: A Global History from the French Revolution to Pope Francis (W. W. Norton), he devotes more than 400 pages to the main text (pp. 1-422), followed by "Notes" (pp. 427-493) and the "Index" (pp. 495-513). I dare say that probably almost everybody could learn something new from this book.

In the "Index," the entry on the United States has far more sub-entries than does any other main entry. So don't be fooled by the explicit reference to "from the French Revolution" of 1789 to think that somehow the earlier American Revolution of 1776 and the United States Constitution are overlooked, because they are not.

In the Table of "Contents" (pp. vii-viii), we see at a glance that McGreevy has divided his 422-page text into three main parts, each of which is sub-divided into chapters and then the "Conclusion: Pope Francis and Beyond" (pp. 411-422):

(1) Part I: "Revolution and Revival, 1789-1870" (pp. 1-108, with chapters 1-4);

(2) Part II: "The Milieu and Its Discontents, 1870-1962" (pp. 109-271, with chapters 5-10);

(3) Part III: "Vatican II and Its Aftermath, 1962-2021" (pp. 273-409, with chapters 11-15).

In any event, McGreevy's fifteen chapter titles indicate the scope of the themes he develops:

Chapter One: "Revolution: In France and around the World" (pp. 3-28);

Chapter Two: "Revival: Devotions, Miracles, and the Papacy" (pp. 29-57);

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).