John Pilger on U.S. China Relations, along with facts you likely knew part of at best

I posted a related article moments ago, another video by John Pilger, in re WW3. This is related, another video made by John, in conjunction with a most articulate woman from China, speaking about our provocations against China. A few developments have come down since this particular video, such as DT's insane tariff on Chinese imports, that is already rocking our own boat.

John's historical understanding of U.S. and other political relationships lends great credibility to his interpretations, I'd have to say "unfortunately."

The U.S. cannot seem to grasp the simple concept that is no longer "King of the Mountain"--or if it does, cannot seem to do other than proceed off the cliff, taking the world with it. As usual, I hope the hell I'm wrong.

As the late, great Dave Brower noted decades ago, "When you get to the edge of a cliff (as he'd demonstrate on stage as he mesmerized his audiences), the only sensible thing to do is stop, turn around and go the other way" (paraphrased). You'd think it couldn't much simpler, just don't ask John Bolton's ideas on it. IMO, that goon himself could use a good push.

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

