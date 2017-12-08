Power of Story Send a Tweet        
John Lennon Was Right: The Government Is Run by Maniacs for Maniacal Means

By John Whitehead

Not much has changed in the 37 years since John Lennon was gunned down by an assassin's bullet.

From commons.wikimedia.org: John Lennon portrait {MID-206547}
John Lennon portrait
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

All of the many complaints we have about government today--surveillance, corruption, harassment, political persecution, spying, overcriminalization, etc.--were used against Lennon, who never refrained from speaking truth to power and calling for social justice, peace and a populist revolution.

Little wonder, then, that the U.S. government saw Lennon as enemy number one.

A prime example of the lengths to which the U.S. government will go to persecute those who dare to challenge its authority, Lennon was the subject of a four-year campaign of surveillance and harassment by the U.S. government (spearheaded by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover), in an attempt by President Richard Nixon to have him "neutralized" and deported. As Adam Cohen of the New York Times points out, "The F.B.I.'s surveillance of Lennon is a reminder of how easily domestic spying can become unmoored from any legitimate law enforcement purpose."

Years after Lennon's assassination, it would be revealed that the FBI had collected 281 pages of surveillance files on him. As the New York Times notes, "Critics of today's domestic surveillance object largely on privacy grounds. They have focused far less on how easily government surveillance can become an instrument for the people in power to try to hold on to power. 'The U.S. vs. John Lennon' " is the story not only of one man being harassed, but of a democracy being undermined."

Such government-directed harassment was nothing new.

The FBI has had a long history of persecuting, prosecuting and generally harassing activists, politicians, and cultural figures, including Martin Luther King Jr.

In Lennon's case, the ex-Beatle saw that his music could mobilize the public and help to bring about change. Yet while Lennon believed in the power of the people, he also understood the danger of a power-hungry government. "The trouble with government as it is, is that it doesn't represent the people," observed Lennon. "It controls them."

By March 1971, when his "Power to the People" single was released, it was clear that Lennon was ready to participate in political activism against the U. S. government, the "monster" that was financing the war in Vietnam.

The release of Lennon's Sometime in New York City album, which contained a radical anti-government message in virtually every song, only fanned the flames of the government's war on Lennon.

In 1972, Nixon had the ex-Beatle served with deportation orders "in an effort to silence him as a voice of the peace movement." Despite the fact that Lennon was not plotting to bring down the Nixon Administration, as the government feared, the government persisted in its efforts to have him deported. Equally determined to resist, Lennon dug in and fought back. Finally, in 1976, Lennon won the battle to stay in the country. By 1980, the old radical was back and ready to cause trouble.

Unfortunately, Lennon's time as a troublemaker was short-lived.

Mark David Chapman was waiting in the shadows on Dec. 8, 1980, just as Lennon was returning to his New York apartment building. As Lennon stepped outside the car to greet the fans congregating outside, Chapman dropped into a two-handed combat stance, emptied his .38-caliber pistol and pumped four hollow-point bullets into Lennon's back and left arm.

John Lennon was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Much like Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy, Malcolm X, Robert Kennedy and others who have died attempting to challenge the powers-that-be, Lennon had finally been "neutralized."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights. Whitehead's aggressive, pioneering approach to civil liberties has earned him numerous accolades and (more...)
 

Lois Gagnon

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 32 fans, 1 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3991 comments


Indeed. Get out there and organize around all the issues that converge into one. We have a criminal kleptocracy in control of "our" government. We've been making it very easy for them to continue their assault on life itself in the name of accumulating ever greater wealth and power. They are completely insane.

We have to become ungovernable. Shut down the gears of oppression until the machine no longer functions.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 8, 2017 at 2:42:10 PM

ThirdEyeOfTheStorm

(Member since Aug 20, 2011), 14 fans, 4 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2108 comments


Nowhere is this PowerPlay more apparent than when you take pen in hand to sign a mortgage. That banker across from you has no value, no money to loan, he's looking to create profit for himself. Now. Today. With continuing profits throughout the term of the loan. What a swindle!

It's your signature that has the power to create the value in this transaction. That bank has no money to lend, you are creating it all, by promising to repay at interest. Instant money for the bank.

For him and his colleagues, a giant chunk of change, for you, a lifelong struggle to repay the principle plus interest. The sooner people get that swindle through their heads, the sooner things will turn around.

Before you get out the door, he can turn that stack of paper into a tasty profit for himself and his cohorts, by reselling it. Money for nothing for the pirateBank. Swabbing the decks for the slave... for years.

You are the slave, if you buy the lie. This is how the economy (and your life's value) is captured by the bank right at the signing. From then on the individual, you, are a slave to the bank.The bank has no position except as a bookkeeper. Some hefty profits for simply keeping the books, I'd say.

Why not let you create the money? If you need money, you issue it to your self, by promising to repay it?

The internet is pretty much the same deal, we create the content, the value, and the Technocrats, make the money. It's an upside down totalitarian nightmare we individual citizens are living in.

Government corruption enables the nightmare, while we live with the monster corporations, VampireRats stomping on our faces forever, and usurping our value.

We are the change, its truly strange we don't believe it... yet.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 8, 2017 at 3:48:40 PM

911TRUTH

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 23 fans, 2048 comments


Duh.


How I wish John and George Carlin were still alive today.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 8, 2017 at 5:33:55 PM

