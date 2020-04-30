 
 
Joe or No?

By       (Page 1 of 16 pages)
Author 83077
(Image by Elise Amendola)   Details   DMCA

Here we go again. Now that Bernie Sanders has completed his predictable circuit of loss and capitulation, leftists--those who stand for socialist and anti-imperialist, or even serious social-democratic and antiwar, politics--again confront the quadrennial quandary: Must one vote for the thoroughly neo-liberal and imperialist Democratic presidential nominee?

"The lesser evil is still evil." "Don't make the perfect the enemy of the good." "Trump!" "The Supreme Court!" ' Round and 'round we go. It is a frustrating, enervating, and, in the U.S. electoral duopoly, inescapable ritual.

Not just because Bernie--and, more importantly, Bernie's agenda--is out of the picture, but because of the way he was taken out of the picture by the Democrats, the situation of extraordinary crisis in which it happened, and the horrible-on-every-level leading man the party settled on, 2020 has given us a gloriously clear version of a Hobson's choice.

I won't be voting for Joe Biden. Here's why, and here's what I make of the arguments why I should vote Biden no matter what, a corollary of Vote Blue No Matter Who (VBNMW).

Former college professor, native and denizen of New York City. Blogging at www.thepolemicist.net, from a left-socialist perspective. Also publishing on Counterpunch The Greanville Post, Medium, Dandelion Salad, and other sites around the net. (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
