Joe or No?

Here we go again. Now that Bernie Sanders has completed his predictable circuit of loss and capitulation, leftists--those who stand for socialist and anti-imperialist, or even serious social-democratic and antiwar, politics--again confront the quadrennial quandary: Must one vote for the thoroughly neo-liberal and imperialist Democratic presidential nominee?

"The lesser evil is still evil." "Don't make the perfect the enemy of the good." "Trump!" "The Supreme Court!" ' Round and 'round we go. It is a frustrating, enervating, and, in the U.S. electoral duopoly, inescapable ritual.

Not just because Bernie--and, more importantly, Bernie's agenda--is out of the picture, but because of the way he was taken out of the picture by the Democrats, the situation of extraordinary crisis in which it happened, and the horrible-on-every-level leading man the party settled on, 2020 has given us a gloriously clear version of a Hobson's choice.

I won't be voting for Joe Biden. Here's why, and here's what I make of the arguments why I should vote Biden no matter what, a corollary of Vote Blue No Matter Who (VBNMW).

