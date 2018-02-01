Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Joe Kennedy III's Rebuttal of the SOTU: Full Video

FULL SPEECH: 2018 Democratic Response to SOTU Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, a scion of one of America's foremost political dynasties, spoke after President Trump's State of the Union address. More from The New York Times Video:...
Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, (D-MA) offered the Democratic rebuttal to President Trump's State of the Union address. (Full video, 13 mins.)

Kennedy, 37, is the grandson of Senator and former United States Attorney General Robert F. "Bobby" Kennedy, a great-nephew of President John F. Kennedy and Senator Ted Kennedy . His father is former Representative Joseph P. Kennedy II.

Kennedy, fluently bi-lingual, served in the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic from 2004-2006.

According to the wiki, "While in school, Kennedy worked for the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau, providing legal aid to low-income tenants with foreclosure cases in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis."

...it would be easy to dismiss this past years as chaos. Partisanship as politics, but it is far, far bigger than that.

This administration isn't just targeting the laws that protect us, they are targeting the very idea that we are all worthy of protection.

For them, dignity isn't something you are born with, but something you measure by your net worth, your celebrity, your headlines, your crowd size. Not to mention, the gender of your spouse, the country of your birth, the color of your skin, the God of your prayers.

Their record is a rebuke to our highest American ideal - the belief that we are all worthy, that we are all equal, that we all count in the eyes of our law and our leaders, our God and our government. That is the American promise.

Bullies may land a punch, they may leave a mark, but they have never, not once, in the history of our United States, managed to match the strength and spirit of a people united in defense of their future.

He ended with

Politicians can be cheered for the promises they make. Our country will be judged by the promises we keep.

That is the measure of our character. That is who we are. Out of many, one.

Ladies and gentlemen, have faith. Have faith.

The state of our union is hopeful, resilient and enduring.

God bless you. God bless your families. And may God bless the United States of America. Thank you.

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004.
 

Jerry Kelley

I tried watching the Dump speech and as he was introducing his guests he was clapping into his microphone. I gave up after 30 mins. When Rep. Kennedy came on I was amazed, he said what I wanted to here, he reminded me very much of his grandfather and uncle. This morning I was listening to NPR and a repub was being enter viewed saying how great of a speech the Dump gave and said the Kennedy speech was really bad saying nothing that was worth herring.

I do believe Pres. Kennedy was assassinated by our government. I think if he had lived, our country would be much better of today.

I'm so glad I'm not a repub!

I do believe Pres. Kennedy was assassinated by our government. I think if he had lived, our country would be much better of today.

I'm so glad I'm not a repub!

Submitted on Friday, Feb 2, 2018 at 2:54:04 AM

Meryl Ann Butler

Yes I found Kennedy's words inspiring, and certainly much more presidential than the POTUS SOTU speech!

Submitted on Friday, Feb 2, 2018 at 3:43:57 AM

b. sadie bailey

i watched this speech on youtube and thought it was good. The hateful comments, though, were scary; so many flaming, trolling commens and hate speech now on youtube, yahoo, and other sites these days; sites that used to have more balanced and intelligent comments with some critical thinking and dialogue; no more.


what happened to the brains of the average american? . the amount of ignorance, threats, and vitriol is staggering. The deep state wants nothing less than a civil war and it looks like these commenters are chomping at the bit to start one, while these corporate shills destroy our government and our country and drag us all to ruin.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 2, 2018 at 10:39:08 AM

b. sadie bailey

Submitted on Friday, Feb 2, 2018 at 10:40:32 AM

