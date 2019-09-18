 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Joe Biden: the image and the reality

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 31712
Message Brian Cooney
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)

The Succession?
The Succession?
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Details   DMCA
Biden's primary campaign invites us to see our pre-2016 nation through a rosy gauze-as a society whose fundamentals were good and whose forward progress under Barack Obama has been hijacked by the black-swan presidency of Donald Trump. He promises to take us back to the future, to restore our lost normalcy and decency. He is the establishment's antidote to Bernie Sanders' message that something is radically wrong, that we've become a plutocracy dominated by rich investors and large corporations bent on capturing ever larger shares of our national income.

Biden blandly assures us that Congress will recover once Trump is gone and Republicans are free to be responsible legislators again: "Not a joke. You will see an epiphany occur among many of my Republican friends." Never mind their constant obstruction of Obama's every initiative. Never mind that they have prostituted themselves to the whims of a psychopathic president. We're all Americans, after all, including the uber-wealthy ruling class the GOP is so proud to serve. As Biden recently explained, ""I love Bernie, but I'm not Bernie Sanders. I don't think 500 billionaires are the reason we're in trouble. The folks at the top aren't bad guys."

Biden repeatedly wraps himself in the mantle of Obama. It's an effective tactic. The loathing Democrats feel for Trump fuels a reverent, almost adoring memory of Obama. Trump regularly criticizes Obama in public, and takes an obvious satisfaction in undoing his legacy. This makes Obama into a powerful totem for the Democratic tribe. Criticism of the eight-year record of the Obama-Biden administration seems like betrayal and desecration.

After 21/2 years of Trump, most Democrats would jump at the chance to re-elect Obama if he could have a third term. Biden is presenting himself as the next best thing. He wants the electability of Obama to rub off on him, hoping we forget that he has lost in two previous presidential primaries and that he totally lacks Obama's rock-star charisma. What he offers instead is the affability of "Uncle Joe," the sometimes goofy and incoherent fellow with the empathetic smile who makes people want to trust him as he schmoozes through a crowd.

However, he is sometimes rather creepy in the way he gets physically up close and personal in public encounters with girls and women. You can see him in action in some photos and videos at joebiden.info, especially in the excerpt from Jon Stewart's Daily Show (2/24/15). If he is nominated, I expect the GOP will make sure we see a lot of this material during the 2020 campaign. It isn't nearly as bad as the behavior Trump has boasted about, but it could make some voters wish for more of an improvement over our current Groper-in-Chief.

In stark contrast to the eloquence and clarity of Obama, Biden has a long history of gaffes. Some of them are just brief memory fails such as recalling how as vice president he met with students from Parkland, even though the massacre happened two years after his term ended. Some are just verbal slips like "We choose truth over facts" (instead of "truth over lies). But others range from tone-deafness to insensitivity. For instance, in 1975 he had this to say about the lasting effects of slavery: "I feel responsible for what the situation is today, for the sins of my own generation, and I'll be damned if I feel responsible to pay for what happened 300 years ago."

In the latest debate, Biden was asked about this statement. His jumbled response began with a couple of relevant items such as bank redlining and inadequate education spending, and then degenerated into condescending remarks about social workers teaching parenting skills. He ended by urging these parents to "Play the radio, make sure the television--excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night, the--the--make sure that kids hear words." Presumably this would make up for their children's deficient linguistic skills.

I am baffled by polls suggesting that so many Democratic voters think Biden has the personal and mental skills to lead the charge against Trump and the GOP in 2020. We know from past experience that Republicans will go low, dishonest and brutal in their attacks. The Democratic nominee will need to be energetic, fluent and able to respond quickly and wisely. Does that sound like Uncle Joe, the handsy schmoozer with the record player?

Biden's enthusiastic support for the invasion of Iraq should make him widely unacceptable to today's Democratic Party. In October of 2002 then Senator Biden voted for the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq, which Bush used as justification for the March, 2003 invasion. In a Sept. 3, 2019 NPR interview Biden claimed that he didn't want war and his vote was based on a personal assurance from Bush that he wouldn't go to war and needed the resolution only to pressure Saddam into allowing inspectors back into Iraq.

Then, Biden said "He [Bush] got them in, and before we know it, we had a shock and awe [the invasion]. Immediately, the moment it started, I came out against the war at that moment." That was a lie. He did not immediately turn against the war. At a Brookings Institution interview four months after the invasion, he said: ""Nine months ago, I voted with my colleagues to give the president of the United States of America the authority to use force, and I would vote that way again today."

One of the few nearly true claims made by Donald Trump is that invading Iraq was "the biggest single mistake made in the history of our country." Vietnam was a worse mistake, but it wasn't single; there was a series of decisions by four presidents. Biden's support for the Iraq invasion calls into serious question his judgment on military policy, and his dishonesty about that support is one more reason not to trust him.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Brian Cooney Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I'm a retired philosophy professor at Centre College. I also am a regular columnist for The Danville Advocate-Messenger, the local paper in what was my home town (I now live in Connecticut). My last book was Posthumanity-Thinking Philosophically (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Are humans creating a posthuman future?

The Mythology of Individualism

The elephant in America's living room

Trump's mental instability threatens national security

Is capitalism inherently anti-democratic?

Walmart, Waltons epitomize America's class war

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Brian Cooney

Become a Fan
Author 31712

(Member since Mar 7, 2009), 18 fans, 94 articles, 181 comments
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The establishment wants another lesser evil election.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019 at 2:16:09 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 