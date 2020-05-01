 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/1/20

Joe Biden Needs an Intervention: An Open Letter to DNC Chair Tom Perez

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   9 comments
Author 38935
Message Norman Solomon
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)

From Reader Supported News

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Details   DMCA

Whatever our political differences, vast numbers of Democrats and others agree that it's imperative to defeat Donald Trump. But with scarcely five months to go before the voting starts, Joe Biden is not helping to assemble a broad tactical alliance. Instead, he's ignoring the wisdom that Jesse Jackson offered at the Democratic National Convention in 1988: "It takes two wings to fly."

Right now, Biden is idling in the cockpit of a political aircraft with one wing.

As chair of the Democratic National Committee at a time when the party's presumptive nominee for president seems likely to crash and burn, you should be openly working to fix the problem rather than merely proclaiming that Biden is a great candidate.

Indications are profuse that Biden is proceeding with a business-as-usual campaign while elevating establishment figures. His rhetorical nods toward Bernie Sanders supporters have been notably superficial, while the nitty-gritty of policy is being placed in corporate hands.

On April 27, The Nation summed up one of the latest ominous signs: "Larry Summers is a dead albatross around Biden's neck. Why should we believe Biden's promises of progressive reforms, when he seeks out the advice of this plutocrat-loving economist?"

I have often heard you talk about the "north star" of party principles. Surely that must involve democracy. Yet the cancellation of the New York presidential primary is a flagrant Machiavellian maneuver by that state's Democratic Party leadership.

"This means that our campaign will receive no delegates from New York, weakening our ability to fight for a progressive platform and progressive rules at the Democratic convention," the Sanders campaign pointed out in a statement on April 29. "It also means our voters are less likely to turn out, which will hurt progressive New York candidates who are still facing primaries." Using the pandemic as an excuse for the cancellation was clearly bogus, since the entire New York election on June 23 could be conducted by mail.

The corrosive ill will created by such machinations heightening progressives' distrust of the Democratic Party will weaken support for the Biden general-election campaign across the country. As the Sanders campaign put it, what Democratic Party power brokers did in New York "is an outrage, an assault on democracy."

But where is your voice to challenge this "assault on democracy"? The corporate cats seem to have your tongue. With silence, you're an enabler of this travesty. You should firmly declare that New York will be stripped of all its national-convention delegates unless this decision is reversed and the state's presidential primary is reinstated.

A related situation looms in California and some other states, threatening to deny Sanders his statewide allocation of delegates beyond congressional districts. The threat involves undemocratically depriving Sanders of delegates that he and millions of people who voted for him are entitled to. But again, your voice is silent.

You might think it's all well and good for you to claim a "hands off" approach of deferring to decisions by state party leaders. But in mid-March you didn't hesitate to flatly proclaim that Illinois, under a Democratic governor, should go ahead with an in-person presidential primary election, thereby aiding Biden's momentum to widen his delegate lead over Sanders. To the detriment of public health, you publicly and emphatically sought to influence a state decision about a Democratic primary.

But now, your enabling silence is conspicuous as hundreds of duly elected Sanders delegates are in jeopardy nationwide.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Norman Solomon Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Norman Solomon is cofounder and national coordinator of RootsAction.org. He was a Bernie Sanders delegate from California to the 2016 Democratic National Convention and is currently a coordinator of the relaunched Bernie Delegates Network. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Growing Campaign to Revoke Obama's Nobel Peace Prize

Clinton's Transition Team: A Corporate Presidency Foretold

Is MSNBC Now the Most Dangerous Warmonger Network?

Obama's Escalating War on Freedom of the Press

Obama's Speech, Translated into Candor

The Long Road to Impeaching Trump Just Got Shorter

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

6 people are discussing this page, with 9 comments  Post Comment

Tom Calarco

Become a Fan
Author 506489
(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 1 fan, 4 articles, 142 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

All this is of course true. But who advised Bernie to quit to allow these things to happen? Was he forced to quit, and if so, we need to know. We need to know in what way they forced him to quit. Was this all part of the plan to stop Sanders?

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:50:24 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Stan Crawford

Become a Fan
Author 511938
(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 2 fans, 427 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Tom Calarco:   New Content

Bernie was never in the campaign to win, he was only in it to enrich himself. Proven a second time with how easily he rolled over, again. One can also ascertain this by Bernie using wife Jane's inept campaign managing skills a second time.

If Creepy Joe pick Heels-Up Harris or Crooked Kill... er Hillary, he is sure to lose. Hillary couldn't even win a fixed election!

I expect tRump to run non-stop ad featuring Joe telling a teenage girl how "horny" she made him, along with photos of Biden fondling women who are not enjoying it.

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 8:13:46 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 22, 2008), 40 fans, 71 articles, 583 quicklinks, 6368 comments, 48 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Joe Biden, who has made a run for the Presidency three times prior to 2020 and was thoroughly reject in all three, having received 1% of the votes in 1984, 2% in 1988, and less than 1% in 2008, was not the DNC choice, but was merely put up as the "target" for their main choice, Kamala Harris. She attempted to attack him in the first debate, using the race card, but in the second debate she was destroyed by Tulsi Gabbard in a matter of minutes as she was exposed as a fraud and corrupt leader. Kamala soon dropped out of the race most likely to give distance between her corrupt history and the memories of the masses which will get great assistance by the bought and paid for media propagandists.


After all of the next possible candidates were exposed as frauds, Buttigieg, Warren, and Klobuchar, the DNC had little choice but to push Biden with the idea Harris could sneak in the back door as his running mate. It would be up to the media propagandists to assure the truth about both never reaches the masses.


One must ask, "If Biden could only get 2% of the votes with a sound mind why that his cognitive dementia worsens would he be a better candidate?"

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1:20:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 193 quicklinks, 4978 comments, 214 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

Apparently, Trump has come up with a description of Biden which may resonate with 'all the voters' - 'sleepy Joe' operating out of his 'basement studio' should probably have stayed there in 2020 and beyond? - the DNC seems to be propping up 'a make believe tough guy" easily 'pushed aside' by the GOP - lets not count on the #Grim Reaper McConnell in the Senate or Leader McCarthy in the House to ever 'yield' anything to a President Biden, not even a hearing on a 'supreme court pick'. Biden's #SexScandals ('this story is not going to go away') - #allegation, whether 'true' or 'false' will probably 'toss' Biden out 'for a loop'. #taratweets. Biden's "YEA" Iraq War Vote helped give W Bush 'a green light' to wage endless 'preemptive wars' for the 21st Century.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:08:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374
(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 24 fans, 3 articles, 1681 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

For saving us from Harris, Tulsi should be considered a hero.

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 3:02:13 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Josh Mitteldorf

Become a Fan
Author 2756
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 14, 2006), 50 fans, 658 articles, 417 quicklinks, 1128 comments, 11 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

What is Joe Biden going to do in October when the TV is plastered morning 'til night with Trump ads that don't have a word of Trump's voice in them, but feature instead the voice of Tara Reade recounting in lurid detail the rape of 1993?

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2:26:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 22, 2008), 40 fans, 71 articles, 583 quicklinks, 6368 comments, 48 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

Don't be surprised to see Tara in the crowd at one of the debates as Trump invites her.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:47:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374
(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 24 fans, 3 articles, 1681 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

In the end they always go for the cheese. The DNC has already set their LOTE mousetrap for 2020 with a leftover piece of cheese from 2016: SCOTUS. They know that while it may stink to high heaven, the educated dunces in the suburbs will always prioritize the irrelevant SCOTUS, because unless it involves a gender issue they could not care less about the plight of the world beyond their zip code just like their candidate, the demented, rapist war criminal, Joe Biden.

Some of the dunces will snap back that Trump is also a sexual predator. True, he is. But Trump Me-Too's with adult women, most of whom work in the trade like Stormy Daniels not interns and vulnerable school girls like the perverse Blue Ball Brothers Bill & Joe.

So if Me Too is your issue, and you feel you have to waste the gas to go vote in November, here's your choice: a POTUS who cavorts with porn stars and news anchors (a kind of porn star), versus a wannabe POTUS who shoves students against the wall and fingers them. A trick, old Joe picked up from Hillary's beard, Bill, who just shoves them to their knees" in the WHITE HOUSE.

But before committing a crime against humanity by voting Blue, I just ask people to remember the riddle of T he Burning Building with Two Doors . It's a Thomisitc Dualism for our new age.

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:56:31 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374
(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 24 fans, 3 articles, 1681 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Old two-finger Joe can at least count on one woman - She's with Him:


(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 3:07:26 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 