Joe Biden, Crime Fighter From Hell

- Advertisement -

I just listened to Joe Biden's seventeen-and-a-half minute 2003 eulogy for his political friend Strom Thurmond, the former Dixiecrat segregationist from South Carolina who became a Republican in 1964. It's clear Biden liked the man, who he worked closely with to pass crime bills in the early 1980s. As Thurmond's replacement as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden went on to push the now-controversial bill he proudly touts as "the 1994 Biden Crime Bill." This is the bill about which, in 2015, former President Bill Clinton told an NAACP convention concerned about the mass incarceration of African Americans: "I signed a bill that made the problem worse. And I want to admit it." According to a 2015 NY Times story, "Today, about 2.2 million Americans are locked up in federal and state prisons and local jails, twice as many as when Mr. Clinton took office."



Copyrighted Image? DMCA



Biden's long eulogy is full of warmth and wit and, for a liberal like Biden, driven by a spirit of forgiveness and, more important, a pragmatic sense of political synthesis between the dead man's racist past and what Biden claims as his political mission, the pursuit of civil rights. He had been asked by Thurmond himself to give it. The problem is, when we forgive past shortcomings or evils in order to get over hurdles to make change possible so we can move on to better things, there needs to be true atonement, or it can't work. And even if one argues that Strom Thurmond in old age was ready to atone in some way and to really move on, it's crystal clear from the current state of Thurmond's chosen Republican Party still notorious for its cynical Nixonian "southern strategy" that honest atonement is far from the order of the day; that, in fact, a dishonest, dog-whistle reanimation of that racist past is still alive in the heart of Thurmond's Republican Party.



In 1981, when Biden and Thurmond began to work together, Thurmond, who had been in politics since 1933, may have become a kindly old man with very real personal desires to atone. And the savvy, new Senator Joe Biden, 40 years his junior, may have figured out how to exploit those personal issues in order to accomplish legislation he found advantageous to his own and Democratic power needs. But this is 2019, and in the current political environment, Joe Biden's clearly documented instincts for appeasing the conservative right to juice-up eroding Democratic power would be a coward's way of regaining power. What's needed is a new, courageous and pragmatic vision.





- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -



Copyrighted Image? DMCA



It's not news that Biden is vulnerable to criticism for his crime legislation and its impact on the US prison population that has risen 500% since he began his legislative efforts with Thurmond in 1981. According to The Sentencing Project, "Changes in sentencing law and policy, not changes in crime rates, explain most of this increase." Also, as the senator from the corporate state of Delaware, his intimacy with the credit card industry is worth investigating; as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee during the confirmation hearing for Clarence Thomas, there are questions about his leadership; and there's the fact he voted in 2002 to authorize the Bush invasion of Iraq.





- Advertisement -

Next Page 1 | 2