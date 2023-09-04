Joanna has lived a profoundly eventful external and inner life. She has grown tremendously and helped others to grow within and turn toward the world in service. She has lived in many countries, learning about service to society - and helped people to not deny their grief and caring for Life on Earth, but to work these natural feelings through and use their long-repressed energy to help create a life-sustaining society. ?



Joanna Macy: Climate Crisis as a Spiritual Path This 20 minute interview with Joanna Macy will help answer an essential question: How are we going to live our lives fully, with ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Old Dog Documentaries) Details DMCA

