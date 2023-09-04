 
 
Life Arts

Joanna Macy - Climate Crisis as a Spiritual Path

Joanna has lived a profoundly eventful external and inner life. She has grown tremendously and helped others to grow within and turn toward the world in service. She has lived in many countries, learning about service to society - and helped people to not deny their grief and caring for Life on Earth, but to work these natural feelings through and use their long-repressed energy to help create a life-sustaining society. ?


Joanna Macy: Climate Crisis as a Spiritual Path This 20 minute interview with Joanna Macy will help answer an essential question: How are we going to live our lives fully, with ...
I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with
 

Blair Gelbond

I first encountered Joanna Macy's work when I participated in her "Despair and Empowerment" workshop decades ago. I have followed her "experiments in truth" ever since. This is now called "The Work That Reconnects" and is utilized in many countries of our world.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 5:00:57 PM

