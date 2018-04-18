Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Jimmy Dore Interviews Oliver Stone on Vladimir Putin, Russiagate, etc.

I've been finally catching up with some of Oliver Stone's videos and interviews, and just found his ten part series on the History of the U.S. on Netflix. But I particularly liked this 23 minute video with Jimmy Dore (who I highly recommend, based on the fair amount I've seen of him) interviewing Oliver Stone.

Hard to believe OS has been blacked out here "in the land of the free," when he's got critical information that all Americans should be hearing. Just recently a good friend of mine was beginning to tell me about the "Russian Kleptocracy." I should add an extremely bright friend, who has many times caused me to rethink my own thinking. Problem is, imo, my friend gets his news from NPR, Democracy Now, maybe MSNBC, some local supposedly alternate stations and who knows where else. I can only wonder if he has actually watched Putin speaking in more than a dozen videos. I mention this because it looks to me like the problem of our MSM in general is so fantastically pervasive in brainwashing Americans that it must be near the top of the list of things needing immediate change. I heard recently from two seemingly reliable sources (forget which ones) that Google was funded by the CIA--can't vouch for that, but it would square well with all else I think I'm aware of.

That bit aside, I highly recommend this video for anyone who missed it. I can't be sure of the date, but it is nonetheless most relevant for anyone wanting a look at the recent and major change in geopolitical power, that our alleged leaders have to be contemplating. Perhaps the best we can hope for is that there a few people in power who are not utterly demented.

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

