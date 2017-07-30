Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Jimmy Carter Warned of Trumpism in 1979

By       Message James Wall     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/30/17

Author 72820
Become a Fan
  (19 fans)

From Wallwritings

From flickr.com: Jimmy Carter {MID-147147}
Jimmy Carter
(Image by Opus Penguin)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Last week brought more ill-informed, mean-spirited acts from our current President. Before reviewing some of those acts, pause with me for a moment to give thanks for Jimmy Carter.

Here is just the latest reason to be thankful for our 39th President.

President Carter delivered a speech from his White House Oval Office, July 15, 1979, which John Farmer, Jr. describes as "a prophetic 1979 warning of Trumpism."

Farmer, former attorney general of New Jersey, and now a professor at Rutgers school of law at the Eagleton Institute of Politics, wrote a guest column for the Newark, NJ, Star-Ledger, on January 16, which examines Carter's speech:

Farmer begins by quoting from the speech:

"We've always believed in something called progress. We've always had a faith that the days of our children would be better than our own. Our people are losing that faith..."

Farmer writes that President Carter's speech "offers an uncannily prescient perspective on the urgent question: how did we get here?"

Carter "warned of a spiritual crisis that he identified as toxic to American ideals. In describing that crisis, moreover, he might well have had the lifestyle and values of his 21st century successor in mind."

Farmer quotes Carter further:

"[T]oo many of us now tend to worship self-indulgence and consumption. Human identity is no longer defined by what one does, but by what one owns. But we've discovered that owning things and consuming things does not satisfy our longing for meaning. We've learned that piling up material goods cannot fill the emptiness of lives which have no confidence or purpose."

A full audio copy of Carter's speech may be accessed by clicking here.

In a Hollywood 2016 movie, 20th Century Women, starring Annette Bening, two minutes of Carter's speech was heard by Bening and her guests on the soundtrack. Familiar images flash by illustrating the "Crisis of Confidence" Carter describes.

In the clip below, Annette Bening is shown second from left.

In our current crisis, our newly-elected President Donald Trump began this past week exploiting and disrespecting The Boy Scouts' Oath and Law before a crowd of more than 35,000 Boy Scouts, their parents and leaders.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://wallwritings.wordpress.com/

James Wall is currently a Contributing Editor of The Christian Century magazine, based in Chicago, Illinois. From 1972 through 1999, he was editor and publisher of the Christian Century magazine. Many sources have influenced Jim's writings over (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Does Israel Interfere in US Elections?

New York Times Flacks for Jewish Groups Against 15 Major Christian Leaders

How Iran Could Be The Next Neocon Target

Ten Swing States Could Decide the 2012 Election; Obama Leads in Nine of Them

What Protestants Could Learn from Ron Paul

With South Carolina Victory, Gingrich Rides Adelson Money Train Against Obama

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 6 fans, 308 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

A perfectly contrasted article. Thank you.

No politician or president is perfect, but damn! Our rate of descent is mind-numbing.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 31, 2017 at 12:55:02 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 