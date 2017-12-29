From Counterpunch



(Image by Photo by Bart Everson | CC BY 2.0) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

"Jill Stein had dinner with Putin, so" GET THE GUILLOTINE! That's how we roll in this country now. Didn't she know it's illegal to eat with Russians?" -- Richard Baris, Twitter

The Russia-gate investigation has zeroed-in on Green Party candidate Jill Stein, proving that the probe is not an attempt to determine whether Russia meddled in the 2016 elections, but a crude weapon to bully the political rivals of Hillary Clinton, her dissolute allies in the bureaucracy.

The Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Richard Burr said on Monday that the committee was "just starting to look at Ms. Stein's campaign ... as it continues its investigation of the Trump campaign." According to a report in the New York Times:

- Advertisement -

"Democrats have seethed for more than a year at Ms. Stein, whose tens of thousands of votes in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania either exceeded or nearly matched Donald J. Trump's margins of victory in those states, which delivered him the White House. At least in certain quarters, they greeted news of the queries enthusiastically. "Jesse Ferguson, a former Clinton campaign spokesman, said Americans ought to know if a presidential nominee, no matter how minor, had become a Russian asset or was simply boosted in an effort to chip away Democratic votes from Mrs. Clinton. "'Russian operatives were not promoting Jill Stein because they thought she would win,' Mr. Ferguson said. 'They were promoting her because they thought it would hurt Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump.'" ("Senate investigators scrutinize another presidential candidate: Jill Stein," New York Times) - Advertisement -

A "Russian asset"? Jill Stein is a "Russian asset"?

How long are American liberals going to put up with this bullshit? How long before they wash the mud from their eyes and acknowledge what should be as plain as the nose on their face; that their precious investigation of Donald Trump is nothing more than a witch hunt designed to intimidate or destroy political rivals?

The persecution of Jill Stein strips away the facade once and for all exposing Russia-gate as a complete fraud that is being used to exact revenge on the adversaries of Hillary Clinton and her reprobate friends. Even the New York Times admits as much.

Why is there still no evidence of wrongdoing after more than a year of relentless, non-stop investigations? Why are there just accusations, allegations and baseless claims?

Take a hard look at the Stein case and you'll understand why. The meat-puppet senators who are conducting these wretched show trials don't give a damn about the truth. They know the case against Stein is completely fabricated. They also know they can carry on with complete impunity because the big money powerbrokers who pull their strings and order them about, are beyond the reach of the any legal accountability. That's what's really really going on, the fatcat honchos behind the scenes are just settling scores for Hillary's lost election. It's payback time for the Clinton Mafia. Here's more baloney from the Times:

"Senate investigators are interested in unraveling what was behind the apparent closeness between Ms. Stein, a Harvard-educated doctor and perennial Green Party candidate, and Russia." - Advertisement -

Give me a break. Does anyone on the Senate Intelligence Committee honestly believe that Jill Stein is a Russian agent?

Of course not. They're just harassing her to send a message to the rest of us: "You'd better watch your step or we'll trump-up charges against you and make your life a living hell." Isn't that the message?

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3