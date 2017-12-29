Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Jill Stein in the Crosshairs: the Russia Investigation Shifts to Clinton's Political Rivals

By Mike Whitney

From Counterpunch


(Image by Photo by Bart Everson | CC BY 2.0)   Permission   Details   DMCA
"Jill Stein had dinner with Putin, so" GET THE GUILLOTINE! That's how we roll in this country now. Didn't she know it's illegal to eat with Russians?" -- Richard Baris, Twitter

The Russia-gate investigation has zeroed-in on Green Party candidate Jill Stein, proving that the probe is not an attempt to determine whether Russia meddled in the 2016 elections, but a crude weapon to bully the political rivals of Hillary Clinton, her dissolute allies in the bureaucracy.

The Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Richard Burr said on Monday that the committee was "just starting to look at Ms. Stein's campaign ... as it continues its investigation of the Trump campaign." According to a report in the New York Times:

"Democrats have seethed for more than a year at Ms. Stein, whose tens of thousands of votes in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania either exceeded or nearly matched Donald J. Trump's margins of victory in those states, which delivered him the White House. At least in certain quarters, they greeted news of the queries enthusiastically.

"Jesse Ferguson, a former Clinton campaign spokesman, said Americans ought to know if a presidential nominee, no matter how minor, had become a Russian asset or was simply boosted in an effort to chip away Democratic votes from Mrs. Clinton.

"'Russian operatives were not promoting Jill Stein because they thought she would win,' Mr. Ferguson said. 'They were promoting her because they thought it would hurt Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump.'" ("Senate investigators scrutinize another presidential candidate: Jill Stein," New York Times)

A "Russian asset"? Jill Stein is a "Russian asset"?

How long are American liberals going to put up with this bullshit? How long before they wash the mud from their eyes and acknowledge what should be as plain as the nose on their face; that their precious investigation of Donald Trump is nothing more than a witch hunt designed to intimidate or destroy political rivals?

The persecution of Jill Stein strips away the facade once and for all exposing Russia-gate as a complete fraud that is being used to exact revenge on the adversaries of Hillary Clinton and her reprobate friends. Even the New York Times admits as much.

Why is there still no evidence of wrongdoing after more than a year of relentless, non-stop investigations? Why are there just accusations, allegations and baseless claims?

Take a hard look at the Stein case and you'll understand why. The meat-puppet senators who are conducting these wretched show trials don't give a damn about the truth. They know the case against Stein is completely fabricated. They also know they can carry on with complete impunity because the big money powerbrokers who pull their strings and order them about, are beyond the reach of the any legal accountability. That's what's really really going on, the fatcat honchos behind the scenes are just settling scores for Hillary's lost election. It's payback time for the Clinton Mafia. Here's more baloney from the Times:

"Senate investigators are interested in unraveling what was behind the apparent closeness between Ms. Stein, a Harvard-educated doctor and perennial Green Party candidate, and Russia."

Give me a break. Does anyone on the Senate Intelligence Committee honestly believe that Jill Stein is a Russian agent?

Of course not. They're just harassing her to send a message to the rest of us: "You'd better watch your step or we'll trump-up charges against you and make your life a living hell." Isn't that the message?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Mike is a freelance writer living in Washington state.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

lila york

  New Content

Jill Stein did a lengthy interview on Democracy Now detailing how little she had to do with anything Russian. She was seated at a large round table at a big banquet with others who spoke English. Putin sat briefly on the opposite side of the table before giving his speech. in Russian. Stein did not understand a word of it and never spoke to Putin. This is her crime? jeeezus. The FBI contacted her and asked for her assistance in their investigation of the election. They asked for financial records, which she gave them. They did not even imply that she herself was under investigation. That just showed up - to her surprise - in the Washington Post.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 29, 2017 at 12:18:46 AM

Daniel Geery

When I asked Jill if she was a commie, she took Nancy Reagan's advice and just said No! What else does anyone need to know?!

Jill Stein and Daniel Geery, SLC, Ut.
(Image by Daniel Geery) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Friday, Dec 29, 2017 at 12:59:33 AM

PCM

Reply to Daniel Geery:

Did you ask her in Russian, to be sure she would understand the question? No? Aha!

Submitted on Friday, Dec 29, 2017 at 1:16:12 AM

PCM

  New Content

I think I've already pointed out that Jill Stein's senatorial [sic] inquisitors almost certainly knew from the outset that they weren't going to get any evidence of Russian collusion (or, indeed, of anything else nefarious) from investigating her. What they want is (1) HUAC-style headlines that she's been called to testify, making her presumptively guilty in the minds of low-information and dis-information voters (who I'm going to go out on a limb and qualify as the majority of voters), and (2) raw footage from hearings that the mainstream media can edit into bogus, misleading sound bytes that put Jill and the Greens in a bad light. I've already posted this clip in an OpEdNews comment as well, but this clip from Redacted Tonight shows how PBS did # (2) to her. (Viewer advisory for a few naughty words.)

"Meat puppets" reminds me of "room meat" from Armando Iannucci's 2009 political satire In The Loop. (Viewer advisory for lots of naughty words, from the British PM's Scottish director of communications in particular.) Seeing as how there's even less colorable evidence of Russian interference and collusion in the 2016 elections than there was of WMDs in Iraq, I wonder whether Iannucci will one day see fit to give us a satire of Russiagate. It's pretty much the only thing that could make any of this remotely funny.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 29, 2017 at 1:10:19 AM

Christopher Zell

  New Content

DNC Hypocrites love to point out Trump's bullying.

Who's the bully here? The Corrupt Clinton Gang !

Submitted on Friday, Dec 29, 2017 at 1:15:29 AM

Lois Gagnon

Reply to Christopher Zell:

I rate the Clinton's criminality right up there with the Bush clan.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 29, 2017 at 2:35:40 AM

Lois Gagnon

  New Content

One thing the election of Trump has done is show how many self proclaimed progressives are nothing of the sort. Many are automatons of the Democrats and the corporate state. All they care about is identity politics. Anyone who interferes with their illusions of a Democratic Party that represents progressive ideals is a tool of Russia and Trump.

Talk about being simplistic and incapable of nuance. Presented with evidence that refutes their assertions, their reaction is no different than those "deplorables" on the right they so despise. It has no effect on their beliefs.

The ruling establishment has done a masterful job of manipulating public perceptions to the point they can assert just about anything as based in truth no matter how obviously ridiculous. The lunatics are winning.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 29, 2017 at 3:00:27 AM

