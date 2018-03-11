Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Jewish historian visits Auschwitz, with interviews and findings on video

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (69 fans)
- Advertisement -

I post this 53 minute video for viewers to draw their own conclusions. After my last posting on this topic, a two hour video of an alleged "Holocaust denier," David Irving (he is anything but that click here), I admit to astonishment at the 300 or so comments in response (which is why it takes a minute or more to load). Most comments made good sense and added to my own understanding, but I was surprised at so many knee-jerk responses. This caused me to spend far more hours researching the topic than I ever planned, which mainly reinforced what Irving said. This present video came along a week or two later, while using the Ecosia search engine. This video paints a similar story to Irving's, except it's done on site by a Jewish historian with camera in hand.

I was challenged on the relevance of the previous post and told we have more important issues at hand. We certainly do, but the history of Israel's tall stories pop up almost daily. AND they are the U.S. toehold in the Mideast, as easily seen by even a cursory glance at current headlines. I think I hardly need to mention the influence of AIPAC, that has huge influence on American politics and how our taxes are used.

So YES, I see this as an important part of history that coincides with current events, and the line of "information" we have been fed, leading directly to today. I was particularly motivated to post this after reading this particular link posted today, showing Israeli influence on major social media click here, along with watching the fate of Ahed Tamimi.

- Advertisement -

Make what you will of David Cole's video; I believe it speaks well for itself without any more from me.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Robert Cowen

Become a Fan
Author 17869

(Member since Jun 28, 2008), 3 fans, 3 articles, 147 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I watched the whole video and find it not at all convincing. Maybe fewer than 4 million were murdered at Auschwitz, maybe only 1 million, so what? What about all the eyewitness reports? Why did the Nazis round up Jewish men, women and children in all the places they occupied and bring them to these camps? This is utter nonsense!

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 at 11:24:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 