I post this 53 minute video for viewers to draw their own conclusions. After my last posting on this topic, a two hour video of an alleged "Holocaust denier," David Irving (he is anything but that click here), I admit to astonishment at the 300 or so comments in response (which is why it takes a minute or more to load). Most comments made good sense and added to my own understanding, but I was surprised at so many knee-jerk responses. This caused me to spend far more hours researching the topic than I ever planned, which mainly reinforced what Irving said. This present video came along a week or two later, while using the Ecosia search engine. This video paints a similar story to Irving's, except it's done on site by a Jewish historian with camera in hand.

I was challenged on the relevance of the previous post and told we have more important issues at hand. We certainly do, but the history of Israel's tall stories pop up almost daily. AND they are the U.S. toehold in the Mideast, as easily seen by even a cursory glance at current headlines. I think I hardly need to mention the influence of AIPAC, that has huge influence on American politics and how our taxes are used.

So YES, I see this as an important part of history that coincides with current events, and the line of "information" we have been fed, leading directly to today. I was particularly motivated to post this after reading this particular link posted today, showing Israeli influence on major social media click here, along with watching the fate of Ahed Tamimi.

Make what you will of David Cole's video; I believe it speaks well for itself without any more from me.