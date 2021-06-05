 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Jewish Chronicle criticizes Pakistani YouTubers for extreme anti-Israel position

No comments
Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
The Jewish Chronicle has bitterly criticized Pakistani YouTubers for their anti-Israel and anti-Jews mind-set and position.

The world's biggest video-sharing platform is hosting extreme antisemitism in the Urdu language, the Jewish Chronicle said Friday.

The rash of antisemitic clips, produced by YouTubers who attract millions of views, spread fake news about Israel, naked Jew-hatred and conspiracy theories about the "Jewish lobby," JC said.

In an investigative report by Jake Wallis Simons, the JC named a number of Pakistani YouTubers with large following. They include Imran Riaz Khan, Zaid Hamid and Makhdoom Shahab-ud-Din.

Imran Riaz Khan has 1.6 million followers, Zahid Hamid has 335,000 followers, while Makhdoom Shahab-ud-Din has 610,000 subscribers. Imran Riaz Khan and Zaid Hamid are also TV anchors.

The Jewish Chronicle quoted analysts as saying that the 'diet of hate', easily accessible on YouTube, may have encouraged some of the more extreme anti-Jewish actions in Britain during the latest Gaza conflict.

Rallies held in recent weeks saw numerous antisemitic outrages, including British Asians prowling the streets shouting: "We'll find some Jews. We want the Zionists. We want their blood," the JC report said.

Zahid Hamid

When questioned by the JC about his statement that Hitler was an angel, Hamid denied that he was antisemitic. He agreed that Hitler was a "monster", he said - but by comparison to the actions of Israel, the German dictator could be seen as an "angel". "I was comparing the crimes of Hitler against Jews and the crimes of the Israeli state against Muslims," he said. "Despite the monstrous crimes of Hitler, the Israeli state goes beyond that."

In the clip in question, Hamid, "[Hitler's] statement is circulating on the internet that he left a few Jews alive so that future generations will realize why I was killing them.

"There is no doubt that the State of Israel will be uprooted, each and every one who is present there will be resolved. It is written in the Hadith. It is written that stones will call out and say that a Jew is hiding behind me."

That clip, which targeted English-speaking Muslims such as those living in Britain, has clocked up 20,000 views on YouTube, with countless more on other platforms. On Twitter alone, Hamid has 335,000 followers.

In a WhatsApp exchange with the JC, he said: "The Zionist movement is not Judaism and it's an old trick of the Zionists to hide their crimes behind the antisemitic narratives. I am not against Jews at all, but Israeli crimes are white European Zionist crimes, not orthodox Jewish crimes."

Hamid and the other prominent Urdu broadcasters are understood to be closely aligned to the Pakistani military and government, according to JC.

Imran Khan

Another television personality, Imran Riaz Khan, has 1.4 million followers on Twitter and 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube. One of his videos alone attracted 1.5 million views, the JC said.

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American
 
