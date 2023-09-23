 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Jesus to John Wayne and An Anti-Democratic Movement Sanctifying Violence

(Page 1 of 5 pages)
"In America, I was free only in battle, never free to rest."

James Baldwin

I feel hit in my stomach. I end up half smiling or nodding. "You worry too much! Turn everything over to God." And then the Look. The Look. I'm the biggest fool this person has ever encountered. I don't seem to know God! I don't know that God is in control! I mentioned climate change rather than refer to the "weather." Or I expressed concern about the animosity that surrounds any mention of slavery or African American studies.


Recalling contemporary philosopher Martin Hägglund's observation s about democracy, he writes that "we are answerable not to God but to one another." In a democracy, therefore, we are answerable to one another, for democracy is about freedom and equality. Institutions, he argues, if democratic, aren't subjected to law (as he religion). Rather democratic institutions are subject of law. Democracy is incompatible with capitalism. The purpose of our economic production, writes Hägglund, "is already decided" for us. Capitalism is about generating "a growth" of capital in the economy. This ordering of humanity and goods necessary to sustain life doesn't bode well with the idea of freedom and equality unless we are to consider how the 1% are able to freely profit from the labor of the 99%.


Advocating and working toward deliberating an economy that is compatible with democracy, should be our goal, writes Hägglund. But capitalism has its cohorts and the resurgence of white nationalism, particularly among evangelicals on the Right, isn't a bad idea until it isn't.


Espousing anger and hate toward fellow citizens deemed enemies of God sells books, videos, t-shirts, gold crucifixion chains. Guns. A steady stream of anti-LGBTQ+ or anti-American American AP courses or anti-abortion diatribe pollute social media websites, resulting in a barrage of racist and sexist and anti LGBTQ+ comments. This isn't democracy. Deliberating capitalism from democracy, requires visions of what it would be like to be free of the "unfreedom."


What if I engaged a family member, friend, or neighbor on some pressing issue. We have plenty. And instead of receiving a warning: "leave it to God," we actually debated our respective visions of the unfree. To be free of "religious visions of eternity" is to be free of the "unfreedom," Hägglund writes. It is to be free to ask, What is it that I should do with my life?"


I'm not a believer, despite being baptized and raised a Catholic, and attended Catholic elementary school. But I do recall a Jesus whose vision of a beloved community led him to give up a fairly secure life as a member of the skilled working class and join the economically poor and marginalized. The wretched of the Earth. In his early years, Jesus enters a Jewish temple and overthrows the tables of the money changers.

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Would you agree with philosopher Martin Hagglund that the goal of activists envisioning a world beyond the "unfreedom" of capitalism and religion, after reading historian Kristin Kobes Du Mez's Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation?

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 23, 2023 at 3:35:40 PM

