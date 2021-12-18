Jesus of Nazareth - Psychedelic Guru - An Alternate View; Part 2

"Sri Aurobindo emphasized the future evolution of man, and said the human mind is not the final step in that evolution."

Dr. Venkataswamy, disciple of Sri Aurobindo

Why would the early church ban or demand the destruction of various Gospels, causing them to be hidden by courageous monks? Aside from petty turf wars, the answer may be that the original teachings and stories offered by Jesus and certain disciples contradicted how He was portrayed in parts of the Bible.

Jesus was a true radical and, as can be seen from his exchanges with the Pharisees, he had little patience for teachings and institutions that led people away from Truth. One could describe his words to them as passionately and compassionately fierce.

What Jesus revealed was "psychedelic" in the 1960's sense of the word. Since then, psychedelic substances (today known as "entheons": 'god manifesting') have been banned by law in America other than a very few instances. Why? One reason is that the perceptions one can have while under the influence of these substances, allow a person to see the utter relativity of the official power structure and all conventions, including time and space.

Under the right circumstances they allow a person to see the Infinite and Eternal essence of Life - and the reality of love, which is the glue that binds all beings together as facets of the One. Without a doubt, this would undermine the military-industrial-intelligence complex that currently directs the world.

In 1945 and 1947 humanity received two gifts: the discoveries of The Dead Sea Scrolls and the Nag Hammadi texts, buried soon after Jesus's reported demise. They were found at the very peak of our despair, following the most brutal and violent period in the known history of our species after WW 2, and the invention of weapons of unthinkable destruction.

One remarkable aspect of Jesus' teachings is how quickly the early church sought to demolish and bury them. It is not really surprising that his teachings would be altered over the centuries and in the present. Nor do I find it surprising that the four Gospels have been added to and subtracted from by well-meaning (or not so well-meaning) monks and clergy over the course of time. (See the Jesus Seminars.)

What is of supreme importance is the way certain dimensions of his teachings found in the Bible have been radically twisted - as is revealed by the 20th-century discoveries. It is clear that the church feared experience and demanded belief. And any belief, thought or experience contrary to the church doctrine was to be destroyed.

Jesus offers the radical teaching that we have forgotten why we are here. In the Gospel of Thomas, this is the Jesus who tells us to bring forth what is within us, and that if we do not allow what is within us to develop, our creative potential will destroy us and our world; and that we have forgotten that we are, in reality, Divine.

In this situation there is very little need for clergy as intermediaries. What we do need are teachers, who can guide us because they have attained higher states of consciousness and can show the way. But because the priests of old, instead wielded worldly power, it is not really surprising that the church, which was focused on power, attempted to destroy and obliterate all evidence of this material shared by the original Jesus.

Before returning to this subject, it is important to note that, while mainstream Christians might well have a problem with the following designation - from an Eastern point of view -Christianity precisely fits the definition of "Guru-yoga."

Guru-yoga is both an ancient and contemporary method of Self-realization. The idea is that through devotion to a being who themselves have achieved self-realization/Union with the infinite/eternal... the student can, as by osmosis, attain this state. With work and constant encouragement the student can, as by osmosis, attain the state that the teacher has reached. A good example is the famous Tibetan disciple Milarepa and his Guru, Marpa.

Tibetan master Dilgo Khyentse Rimpoche said:

The words Guru Yoga mean 'union with the nature of the guru,' and in this practice we are given methods by which we can blend our own minds with the enlightened mind of the master.

The purpose of our outer teacher is to introduce us directly to our inner teacher. The more that liberation is revealed through his or her teaching and inspiration, the more one begins to realize that the outer and inner guru are indivisible.

This is all about consciousness. Just as, ideally, adults are more mature than children, some of us have achieved higher levels of awareness and unselfish love than others. Just as it is egocentricity to spurn such beings (perhaps in the guise of being an "independent American"), it is just as self-centered to follow a teacher slavishly - which opens us up to group-think, lack of critical-thinking skills, and blind faith.

The Gospels, which were accepted into the "official" Bible, did not take into account the evolution of consciousness and the presence of many enlightened ("God-Realized") beings on our planet. Members of that august group appear to include: Neem Karoli Baba, Ammachi, Ramana Maharishi, Sri Ramakrishna, the Buddha, Bahagavan Nityananda, Anandamayi Ma, Padmasambhava, and perhaps Rumi, Kabir and Meister Eckhart.

The Dalai Lama states that Guru Yoga can be dangerous, if we are devoted to a being who has not transcended their need for power over others. Devotion to a spiritually liberated being is very different than devotion to a being who still is identified with their ego. Jim Jones is an extreme example.

Apparently, what Jesus (who was far, far ahead of his time) was teaching was the evolution of consciousness.

Those in power in institutional religion understood very well that their power over others depended on the destruction of the inner power of the people. So, they told the people that the fruit from the Tree of Knowledge was forbidden; the feminine source of life - symbolized as the both the Tree and Eve - was portrayed as a mortal woman who had sinned against God by sharing the sacred fruit that the Tree had always given to those who sought it.

The Gospel of Thomas and other texts reveal a Jesus who did not ask us to believe in him, but rather to experience our own Divinity. Jesus appears to be a shaman/mystic who taught techniques for achieving gnosis (or enlightenment) leading to oneness with Infinite Consciousness.

In the Gospel of Thomas, Jesus is reported to have said,

I am not your master. Because you have drunk from the bubbling spring which I have measured out, you have become intoxicated... He who will drink from my mouth will become like Me, I myself shall become he, and the things that are hidden will be revealed to him.

Elsewhere in the Gospel of Thomas, Jesus again does not encourage people to follow him, but rather directs us to the light hidden within:

There is light within a person of light, and it lights up the whole universe.

Jesus states that not only did He come from the light, but all of us also came from the light. He tells his disciples:

If they say to you, 'Where did you come from?' say to them: 'We come from the light, the place where the light came into being by itself.

His emphasis is clearly not on belief in the Christ or even on becoming like the Christ, but very specifically on actually becoming the Christ.

This is remarkably similar to the Buddhist doctrine that "all beings have Buddha-Nature."

Conclusion

There is no doubt that, although the church has done much good, the Christian church has also committed innumerable atrocities and led followers away from their Universal or Supreme Identity. It is easy for people who think of themselves as Christians to deny and/or rationalize the destructiveness that has pervaded the church. For our own sake, as well as others', it is important to call out, name and confront evil for what it is, so as not to passively collaborate with it.

Christianity directed believers to "heaven," and in general saw the world as a seductive snare. It denied the darker qualities it possessed.

Denying the shadow only increases its tendency to sneak in the back door. The Inquisition and various other persecutions are examples. It is only when we have "owned" and accepted our shadow that we can begin to radiate the rich goodness it also contains.

Any authentic spiritual teacher will not encourage "spiritual bypassing" (or "leapfrogging"), but instead will urge us to embrace both the darkness and the light within us as we strive for wholeness.

While we have no certainty about his identity, only probabilities, it is apparent that Jesus is not who many of us have been led to assume.

(Continued in Part 3)

