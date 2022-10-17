 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 10/17/22

"Jesus for the Left": It's Not Just Bias

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   1 comment, In Series: Sunday Homilies for Progressives
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mike Rivage-Seul
Become a Fan
  (55 fans)

Chomsky on Religion Noam Chomsky discusses religion and terrorism at his MIT office on April 23, 2010.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Travis Kitchens)   Details   DMCA

A recent article in these pages got my attention since it quoted me and my advocacy of liberation theology as in my ongoing OEN series "Sunday Homilies for Progressives."

The article in question was called "Jesus for the left, Jesus for the right." It implicitly begs for the response that follows.

Jesus for the left vs. Jesus for the Right

According to its author, Jesus-for-the-left people like me are socialists. We highlight biblical texts that favor our position while ignoring those that don't. Jesus-for-the-right folks don't like socialism, so they do the opposite. Problem is, the author said, the "Jesus for the left" position is no more well-founded than the "Jesus for the right" view.

The article complicated that highly debatable assertion by adding extremely familiar pre-scientific criticisms of the Bible in general. For instance, it pointed out that the Bible is:

· Full of contradictions and atrocities supposedly approved by God

· Tells the story of a Jesus who probably never existed, since there are almost no extra-biblical references to this reputed wonderworker

· Offers accounts of impossibly spectacular events no one else noted, such as "Zombies" emerging from graves when Jesus died

· Etc., etc.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mike Rivage-Seul Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program. His latest book is (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"

U.S. Empire, Haiti, and the Tragic Suppression of Liberation Theology (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/29/2022
Why Jesus' Followers Should Never Support an Empire Like America's -- Not Even in Ukraine (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/10/2022
Sunday Homily: Jesus Confronts the Sex Police on Our Behalf (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/03/2022
View All 147 Articles in "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 55 fans, 393 articles, 1632 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
A lot has happened in the scholarly world since Tom Paine. We ignore it at our own peril.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 17, 2022 at 8:00:10 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend