"Jesus for the Left": It's Not Just Bias



Chomsky on Religion Noam Chomsky discusses religion and terrorism at his MIT office on April 23, 2010.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Travis Kitchens) Details DMCA



A recent article in these pages got my attention since it quoted me and my advocacy of liberation theology as in my ongoing OEN series "Sunday Homilies for Progressives."

The article in question was called "Jesus for the left, Jesus for the right." It implicitly begs for the response that follows.

Jesus for the left vs. Jesus for the Right

According to its author, Jesus-for-the-left people like me are socialists. We highlight biblical texts that favor our position while ignoring those that don't. Jesus-for-the-right folks don't like socialism, so they do the opposite. Problem is, the author said, the "Jesus for the left" position is no more well-founded than the "Jesus for the right" view.

The article complicated that highly debatable assertion by adding extremely familiar pre-scientific criticisms of the Bible in general. For instance, it pointed out that the Bible is:

· Full of contradictions and atrocities supposedly approved by God

· Tells the story of a Jesus who probably never existed, since there are almost no extra-biblical references to this reputed wonderworker

· Offers accounts of impossibly spectacular events no one else noted, such as "Zombies" emerging from graves when Jesus died

· Etc., etc.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).