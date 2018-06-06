

Koi Pond

"Dr. Benjamin Schlinky, a psychologist and arch-Conservative, had written numerous books on the virtues of hard work and was a frequent contributor to Fox News, talking about the evils of welfare and social security. He traveled the country talking at Right Wing Conservative events. His most recent book, "Jesus Worked" was a big hit.

Dr. Schlinky's wife was an artist and a huge fan of Claude Monet. Dr. Schlinky decided to have a lily pond with beautiful Koi installed for her birthday. It was a tremendous success.

During one of their many Conservative dinner parties, out by the pond, Dr. Schlinky was expounding on how humans will stop all productive activity and discontinue working if given assistance. He casually pointed to the Koi Pond, "Even these beauties, once fed, become indolent."

Mrs. Schlinky pulled Dr. Schlinky aside during the desert course, "Dear I think you have not truly, carefully observed the fish." Taken by surprise and realizing a possible challenge to his constant claims of absolute empiricism in his work, Dr. Schlinky decided to take a week off from his travels and observe the Koi.

He purchased a fifty pound bag of Koi food. He fed and fed and fed them. They would gratefully eat the pellets then continue on their lyrical, graceful travels across the pond. He fed them more and yet they still went on their merry way -- doing what Koi do in a Koi pond. As the days passed Dr, Schlinky became progressively more despondent, refusing most food, cancelling his book tour. After six weeks by the Koi Pond he became almost totally unresponsive, occasionally calling his wife "Ronnie" or "Mr. Reagan"..." From "Jesus Worked" By Franklin Cincinnatus