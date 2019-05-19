 
 
5th Sunday of Easter

Jesus Calls Followers to Practice What Marianne Williamson Calls a "Politics of Love"

By Mike Rivage-Seul
(Image by marianne.com)
Readings for 5th Sunday of Easter: Acts 14: 21-27; PS 145: 8-13; REV 21: 1-5A; JN 13: 31-35

The readings for this fifth Sunday of Easter centralize Jesus' New Commandment, to "Love one another as I have loved you." He also identifies the criterion for distinguishing his true followers from those who are not. He says, "This is how all will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another" again, "as I have loved you."

So, the question becomes how exactly did Jesus love those he interacted with? Was his love confined to the inter-personal sphere, or was it somehow political? And even if it was, is a politics of love practical? Or are we condemned to the political status quo based on fear and greed which our "Christian" culture has ironically convinced us is much more realistic than the love and compassion that Jesus seems to recommend?

The answer to all of those questions was captured in our liturgical readings several weeks ago in Jesus' first sermon as recorded by the evangelist called Luke. Jesus described his program in this way: "The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to preach good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim deliverance to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to release the oppressed and to proclaim the year of the Lord's favor."

That final phrase "the year of the Lord's favor" is key to answering the questions I just posed. It's a reference to the Jubilee Year enshrined in Israel's ancient tradition. That tradition, if nothing else, was highly political. As economist Michael Hudson has reminded us recently in his And Forgive Them Their Debts, Jubilee referenced a political and economic practice common not only in Israel, but throughout the ancient Middle East. It had kings and emperors (usually on the occasion of their assuming power) periodically creating a clean slate for everyone, especially the poor. During Jubilee, debts were cancelled, land was redistributed, slaves were freed, and amnesty was extended to prisoners. Jubilee prioritized the needs of the poor, not the rich. Its unfolding in Jesus' public life involved non-violent resistance to temple authorities who had aligned themselves with Roman imperialism.

In other words, the unmistakable conclusion here is that if Christians are to love one another precisely in the way that Jesus loved them, their love must be unapologetically political and anti-imperial. They must practice a politics of love that prioritizes the needs of the poor, sick, indebted, imprisoned, and of those victimized by oppressors of all kinds.

In our own day, don't you think that at least gestures towards the spirit of the Green New Deal as opposed to continuation of the status quo? I do.

But, you might ask, is a politics of love practical? Or given the fallenness of the human race, isn't it more realistic to practice our familiar politics based on fear and greed to run the country like a business instead of like a family. Isn't it more sensible to appeal to self-interest, money and the bottom line?

In response, Marianne Williamson would ask, "Well, how's that working out for you?"

In case we've forgotten, (and please notice the dollar figures in what follows) by prioritizing the values of fear and greed, our "leaders" have :

  • Committed to a program of perpetual war that's costing us about $2 billion per day
  • Spent $2 trillion in just one of those wars (Iraq) while slaughtering hundreds of thousands of civilians (and perhaps more than a million) and creating ISIS in the process
  • Prevented refugees created by our wars and economic system from finding refuge in our country where all but a hand-full (Native Americans) are descended precisely from immigrants, refugees, and slaves forced by the rich to work here against their wills
  • Created a society in which 3 men own as much as the bottom 50% of the country
  • Given $2 trillion in additional tax breaks mostly to those men and their colleagues in the richest 0.1%
  • Decided to commit mass suicide by hanging on to an economic system that is destroying our planet despite our claims to love our children and grandchildren
  • Asserted proudly that, all evidence to the contrary, our system of political-economy somehow "works"

And that's just the short list of the craziness of our culture's commitment to fear and greed rather than to a politics of love and compassion that prioritizes (as did Jesus) the needs of the poor, education, health care, debt forgiveness, and anti-imperialism.

Clearly, we can do better than that. Clearly, it's time to try something else.

But where, our culture asks, would the money come from to eliminate poverty and save the planet? Practically speaking, where would we find the money for a Green New Deal, for universal health care, for higher wages, for forgiving student loans, to remedy the epidemic of homelessness?

"Don't make me laugh" says Marianne Williamson in her Politics of Love. She writes:

"How would we pay for all that education and culture, health and safety" ask those who have no problem whatsoever paying for ill-begotten wars and tax cuts for the extremely wealthy. Such a question should be met by laughter from those who were never consulted as to how we would pay for a $2 trillion war in Iraq (which, among other things created ISIS) or a $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthiest among us (which, among other things, is already adding tour wealth inequality)."

No doubt, the Jesus of Jubilee would join in Williamson's ironic laughter. Where will we get the money?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Mike Rivage-Seul

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
6 people are discussing this page, with 11 comments

Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
It's so interesting to me that we "Christians" often find ourselves defensive and apologetic about proposing love and compassion (as opposed to greed and fear) as the basis of political commitment -- and that we have to do so before other "Christians" who advocate fear and greed as somehow more realistic than what Jesus himself is remembered as teaching.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 10:00:06 AM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

(Member since Jun 5, 2006), Managing Editor
Great article, thank you!


However, I would have to add "invaders" to this, and they are likely to be the highest percentage of non-natives:


"where all but a hand-full (Native Americans) are descended precisely from immigrants, refugees, and slaves forced by the rich to work here against their wills"

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:00:54 PM

Author 0
Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:

Good point, Meryl Ann. I wasn't careful enough there.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:41:04 PM

Author 0
John Donohue

Author 79310

(Member since May 27, 2012)
Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:

The New World indigenous populations were invaders. They did not evolve in the New World


1) they invaded two empty continents, massively altered the environment;

2) different waves of incoming peoples committed genocide on previous waves, or were wiped out themselves. [that is incomplete science at this time, but a probable reality, awaiting more evidence.]

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 4:18:48 PM

Author 0
Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Reply to John Donohue:

You may. Be right about this. But please don't lose sight of the point, viz the irony of immigrants, refugees and invaders excluding others no different from their own ancestors and sometimes themselves.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 8:19:06 PM

Author 0
George W.Reichel

(Member since Apr 1, 2013)
Sad to say that some of the most vociferous opposition to such a Christian proposal would come from organized religion/evangelicals.The modern day Pharisees

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:26:20 PM

Author 0
Robert Gormley

Author 42289

(Member since Dec 12, 2009)
Reply to George W.Reichel:

I'm glad you see this.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 7:09:09 PM

Author 0
Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Reply to George W.Reichel:

Indeed!!

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 8:20:29 PM

Author 0
John Donohue

Author 79310

(Member since May 27, 2012)
Go ahead. Have your Jubilee. It will require the total annihilation, by force, of property rights, and a dictator of the world to enforce it.

Only a year, right? Your Jubilee only lasts a year, right?

It will only take a few years for the normal course of freedom to recover, with the productive getting prosperous, the parasitic living on coerced handouts, and those deserving but struggling poor in about the same state they were in previously.

Go for it.

---------------------------

ALT: Your Jubilee will destroy the world in a cataclysm of anarchy.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 4:14:12 PM

Author 0
Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Reply to John Donohue:

Hudson says his research proves just the opposite. Debt forgiveness leads to widespread prosperity. Check out his book.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 8:22:43 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)
Tulsi is pushing hard for Aloha. Interested readers should check out its various meanings before saying MW is the only one advocating love. I appreciate MW, would love to see her in Tulsi's cabinet, and will even say a Hail Mary for her, since I'm told "the Hail Mary pass" often works.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 4:39:49 PM

Author 0
