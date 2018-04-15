

Downes and Kensky with their napping service dog, 'Rescue'

Patrick Downes doesn't remember anything after the moment the bombs went off at the 2013 Boston Marathon. But his wife Jessica Kensky does. She remembers the smoke, the blood, and the screams.



I met Jess in her hospital room at Boston Medical Center, shortly after both she and Patrick lost their left legs at the finish line. Jess was obviously in pain, but her biggest concern wasn't her amputated left leg, her badly damaged right leg, or her severe burns, but Patrick -- who was battling a fierce infection across town at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital. I held her hand for a while, and she asked for a favor: would I see Patrick and tell him to keep fighting. (I think she was asking everyone the same thing.)



Massachusetts has some of the very best hospitals in the world, and Jess and Patrick both credit their incredible doctors with saving their lives. A year later, I cheered with their family in the grandstands as they crossed the Boston Marathon finish line together in the hand cycle competition. We cried happy tears for all that they -- and our city -- had overcome.



But Jess's recovery hit serious problems. American hospitals (thankfully) don't have a lot of experience treating blast injuries like those seen in an overseas war zone. So Patrick and Jess petitioned the Pentagon for permission to receive treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the world's best military doctors have special expertise in treating blast injuries. It was there that doctors amputated Jess's other leg, where she and Patrick received state-of-the-art care at their rehabilitation gym, and where they met with other blast amputees.





