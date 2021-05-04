Jerusalem protests: The mob 'breaking faces' learned from Israel's establishment

Inside the Israeli parliament and out on the streets of Jerusalem, the forces of unapologetic Jewish supremacism are stirring, as a growing section of Israel's youth tire of the two-faced Jewish nationalism that has held sway in Israel for decades.

Last week, Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the far-right Religious Zionism faction, a vital partner if caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands any hope of forming a new government, issued a barely veiled threat to Israel's large Palestinian minority.

Expulsion, he suggested, was looming for these 1.8 million Palestinians, a fifth of the Israeli population who enjoy very degraded citizenship. "Arabs are citizens of Israel - for now at least," he told his party. "And they have representatives at the Knesset [Israeli parliament] - for now at least." For good measure, he referred to Palestinian legislators - the elected representatives of Israel's Palestinian minority - as "our enemies sitting in the Knesset".

Smotrich's brand of brazen Jewish racism is on the rise, after his faction won six mandates in the 120-member parliament in March. One of those seats is for Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the neo-fascist Jewish Power party.

Ben Gvir's supporters are now in a bullish mood. Last month, they took to the streets around the occupied Old City of Jerusalem, chanting "Death to Arabs" and making good on promises in WhatsApp chats to attack Palestinians and "break their faces".

For days, these Jewish gangs of mostly youngsters have brought the lawless violence that has long reigned largely out of sight in the hills of the occupied West Bank into central Jerusalem. This time, their attacks haven't been captured in shaky, out-of-focus YouTube videos. They have been shown on prime-time Israeli TV.

Equally significant, these Jewish mobs have carried out their rampages during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting.

The visibility and premeditation of this gang violence has discomfited many Israelis. But in the process, they have been given a close-up view of how appealing the violent, anti-Arab doctrines of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane - the ideological inspiration behind Jewish Power - are proving with a significant section of young Jews in Israel.

One, sporting a "Kahane was right" badge, spoke for her peers as she was questioned on Israeli TV about the noisy chants of "May your village burn down" - a reference to so-called "price-tag" arson attacks committed by the Israeli far-right against Palestinian communities in the occupied territories and inside Israel.

Olive groves, mosques, cars and homes are regularly torched by these Jewish extremists, who claim Palestinian lands as their exclusive biblical birthright.

The woman responded in terms she obviously thought conciliatory: "I don't say that it [a Palestinian village] should burn down, but that you should leave the village and we'll go live in it."

She and others now sound impatient to bring forward the day when Palestinians must "leave".

These sentiments - in the parliament and out on the streets - have not emerged out of nowhere. They are as old as Zionism itself, when Israel's first leaders oversaw the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from most of their homeland in 1948, in an act of mass dispossession Palestinians called their Nakba (catastrophe).

Violence to remove Palestinians has continued to be at the core of the Jewish state-building project ever since. The rationale for the gangs beating up Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem are the actions pursued more bureaucratically by the Israeli state: its security forces, occupation administrators and courts.

