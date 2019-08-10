 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Jeffrey Epstein dead; what happens now?

(# of views)   5 comments
Author 91595
Jon Rappoport
From No More Fake News

Jeffrey Epstein Passes Away At 66 Years Old In Lockup.
Jeffrey Epstein Passes Away At 66 Years Old In Lockup.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Max V World)
Hanged himself in his New York cell. Was on suicide watch, after earlier suicide attempt or assault. Where were the guards? Who can possibly believe this story on its face?

Suicide Watch means the prisoner has no materials in his cell, like bedsheets or blankets, he can use to hang himself. It means guards are on duty around the clock. It means all this and more, in a high profile case where everybody and his brother was warning that Epstein would be murdered. And yet we're told he killed himself.

Court documents had just been unsealed. The Daily Beast: Docs "contain accusations that prominent men had sex with Epstein's girls...Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, Prince Andrew... wealthy financier Glenn Dubin, former senator George Mitchell, now-deceased MIT scientist Marvin Minsky, and modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, as well as 'another prince,' a 'foreign president,' 'a well-known prime minister' and the owner of a 'large hotel chain' in France."

Some prominent men (e.g., attorney Alan Dershowitz) had been accused before. Not all court docs are unsealed.

One reporter suggested that now that Epstein is dead, maybe more witnesses, no longer fearing for their lives, will step forward and offer testimony. Really? If Epstein was, in fact, murdered, this would ratchet up the fear. Not take it down.

And now there will be no trial, correct? If Epstein is dead, how can a trial against him proceed? And if that is so, then the accusations against powerful men who had sex with his girls will not be brought up and aired in court -- which would be the whole point in murdering Epstein, assuming that is what happened.

If charges are going to be brought against Epstein's female assistants, these would be separate legal actions that would have to start from scratch. In such actions, more documents could emerge, but women and girls who are put on trial for enabling Epstein's operation could certainly claim, as they already have, that they were coerced by Epstein and their lives were threatened if they didn't carry out orders. Such claims, whether true or false, are not easy to refute, especially when clever lawyers are on board -- to say nothing of psychiatrists who can tangle up proceedings for years.

The story of Epstein's suicide or murder is in its first stage as I write this. It's quite possible that new details will emerge that radically change the picture that's being painted at the moment....

For the moment, the prominent men are protected, in the ongoing he-said she-said atmosphere....

 

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
4 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments

Lee Beacham

Author 502584

(Member since May 30, 2015), 1 fan, 625 comments
  New Content

Odd the writer dropped a few names but left out the biggest one....Bill Clinton.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 6:57:53 PM

Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1885 comments
  New Content

We're told he's dead. Are we sure he's dead? Or is he sippin' Margaritas with Ken Lay and Elvis on Marlon Brando's island?

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 7:32:07 PM

Don Smith

Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 23 fans, 138 articles, 584 quicklinks, 1787 comments, 45 diaries
  New Content

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 1:37:53 PM

Vierotchka

Author 83256

(Member since Nov 3, 2012), 5 fans, 1 articles, 698 comments
Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Jeffrey Epstein is Jewish, and in the Jewish Bible there is no mention of hell nor of eternal punishment, so he most certainly is not in hell.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 12:53:54 AM

Vierotchka

Author 83256

(Member since Nov 3, 2012), 5 fans, 1 articles, 698 comments
  New Content

Photos show that he was alive when he was taken out of the jail and into an ambulance.

He's probably now enjoying cocktails and girls in some South American country along with Ken Lay - possibly the Bush family's 300,000 acres estate in Paraguay.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 12:52:30 AM

