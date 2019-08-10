 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/10/19

Jeffrey Epstein Dies Of "Suicide"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 509347
Message Caitlin Johnstone
Become a Fan
  (32 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Caitlin Johnstone Website

Jeffrey Epstein found dead in jail!
Jeffrey Epstein found dead in jail!
(Image by YouTube, Channel: pickmix)   Details   DMCA
Disappointing everyone yet surprising no one, accused sex trafficker and alleged billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has "committed suicide." Details are muddled and conflicting, with CNN reporting that Epstein "was taken from New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in cardiac arrest and died at an area hospital" and the New York Times reporting that "Mr. Epstein hung himself and his body was found this morning at roughly 7:30."

Some reports claim that Epstein has been on suicide watch due to a prior alleged suicide attempt three weeks ago when he was found unconscious with bruising on his neck, others deny it. If he wasn't, it's weird because he obviously should have been, and if he was it's weird because it failed. Prisons vary greatly in how they implement suicide watch protocol, but at bare minimum it should mean that unsafe objects have been removed from the prisoner's cell and monitoring has been greatly increased. Stockton University criminal justice professor Christine Tartaro told CNN in an interview on the subject in 2017 that, on suicide watch, "there should be constant, one-on-one eyes on (suicidal) inmates."

How is Jeffery Epstein going to commit "suicide"?

FloridaDude297 (@FloridaDude297) July 9, 2019

Following Epstein's arrest last month on federal sex trafficking charges, many people predicted that exactly this would happen, some half-jokingly and some not. This is because, as Whitney Webb of Mint Press News documented in a recent article titled "Mega Group, Maxwells and Mossad: The Spy Story at the Heart of the Jeffrey Epstein Scandal," Epstein appears to have been involved in a complex Mossad-tied sexual blackmail operation and had close ties with many powerful people, including Donald Trump and the Clintons. The narrative that the Clintons have a penchant for "suiciding" their enemies was already a viral idea in right-wing conspiracy circles, and many of the early prognostications of Epstein's fate came from that side of the political aisle.

But those voicing skepticism about Epstein's death today come from all across the political spectrum, from left to right and from fringe to mainstream.

"People close to Epstein fear he was murdered... as Epstein told authorities someone tried to kill him in a previous incident weeks earlier. He was described as being in good spirits in recent days," claims The Washington Post's Carol Leonnig.

"Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, various billionaire Wall st. goons, hollywood elites and royal family creeps breathe a sigh of relief. He happens to have dirt on every powerful scumbag alive, how mighty convenient!" tweeted Secular Talk's Kyle Kulinski.

"If Epstein's death is still under investigation, and no one can explain yet how he killed himself, why is mainstream media reporting it definitively as a suicide? Even the FBI is calling it an 'apparent suicide,'" tweeted journalist Max Blumenthal.

"How was Epstein not on the most intensive suicide watch protocol available???" tweeted journalist Michael Tracey.

"Scandalous. I supervised jail suicide investigations at DOJ. Experts will tell you that it's essentially always true that jail inmate suicides are preventable, so when one happens, it represents a major failure on the part of the jail," tweeted human rights lawyer Sam Bagenstos.

"Something about this whole situation stinks," legal analyst Rikki Klieman told CBS today. "What you have is someone who attempted suicide and now is on a suicide watch, and in the midst of the suicide watch manages to commit suicide? There are gonna be heads that will roll from the Bureau of Prisons looking at the [Metropolitan Correctional Center], because this is the type of situation where you do not know if it's a suicide or you do not know if it is something else."

A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men's lives ends up dead in his jail cell. How predictably...Russian.

Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
15 people are discussing this page, with 31 comments

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 363 articles, 3560 quicklinks, 16554 comments, 180 diaries
  New Content

I am in full agreement here, if not more so. I would bet 100 to 1 odds that many rich and powerful oligarchs, who needed protection from exposure, were behind this. It is, for example, the Clinton modus operandi, along with that of the CIA and who knows how many others.

For more on this issue, I highly recommend watching at least a few shows from Blackstone Intelligence (you'll need to search it, since for some not-so-mysterious reason, I can't post a viable link here) by the brilliant "dot-connector," Jake Morphonious.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 6:24:30 PM

Author 0
David William Pear

Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 48 fans, 78 articles, 351 quicklinks, 3624 comments
  New Content

When I read that Bill Clinton had flown on the Lolita Express 26 times I knew Epstein would kill himself.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 6:39:39 PM

Author 0
Indent
David William Pear

Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 48 fans, 78 articles, 351 quicklinks, 3624 comments
Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

Newly released photo from Clinton Foundation witness protection service.


(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 2:36:47 AM

Author 0
IndentIndent
Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Author 506668
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 11, 2016), 7 fans, 888 comments
Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

O.M.G. how can I share this image?. Can you send me a link?

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 7:07:10 AM

Author 0
IndentIndentIndent
David William Pear

Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 48 fans, 78 articles, 351 quicklinks, 3624 comments
Reply to Brenda Schouten-Beckett:   New Content

Right click on image, save to pictures. xoxo

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 1:27:25 PM

Author 0
911TRUTH

Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 28 fans, 2638 comments
  New Content

I wonder how much he paid the guards to shut off the cameras and look the other way.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 6:45:23 PM

Author 0
Indent
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 363 articles, 3560 quicklinks, 16554 comments, 180 diaries
Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content

I imagine as much as they wanted. Money is no problemo in this arena.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 6:47:12 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 3046 comments
  New Content

How many here would like to see the body, just to cover the "due diligence" part? :-/

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 7:02:13 PM

Author 0
Indent
Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1885 comments
Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

AMEN! I asked the same thing commenting on Jon Rapoport's piece. How the heck do we KNOW Epstein is dead? Because he had some trouble a couple weeks ago? So, it was sure to happen? Was that convenient, or what?

I don't give a darn if he's dead or not. But can somebody credible at least find out?

Instead, the football is already being run back and forth between the Clinton end zone and the Russians'.

Is there anybody searching and saving the children?

No. Let's just play 'Twenty Questions' everybody! With a distraction this big, makes you wonder what is REALLY going on.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 7:50:18 PM

Author 0
IndentIndent
Patricia 0rmsby

Author 11383

(Member since Feb 14, 2008), 4 fans, 9 articles, 6 quicklinks, 805 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

Indeed a big concern. Any lower profile witnesses will be hunted down and either eliminated or "pacified."

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 11:37:16 PM

Author 0
Indent
911TRUTH

Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 28 fans, 2638 comments
Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

yeah, just like we saw Bin Laden's body. lol

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 10:57:03 PM

Author 0
IndentIndent
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 3046 comments
Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content

That's the one I have the biggest problem with! It also showed how people just don't seem to question anything at all.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 11:03:18 PM

Author 0
IndentIndent
Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1885 comments
Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content

Exact-tah-tactly!!! WE, the US, blew him to kingdom come....and then, respected his Muslim burial practice. Wrapped in white and UNviewed. Yup.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 12:36:22 AM

Author 0
Indent
Patricia 0rmsby

Author 11383

(Member since Feb 14, 2008), 4 fans, 9 articles, 6 quicklinks, 805 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

I'm hoping for a shot of his head and his prang which he was going to have cryogenically preserved. Trouble is that can be photoshopped too. What's there to believe anymore, except what you can see with your own eyes, and they'll find a way to deprive us of that assurance too in due time.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 11:32:41 PM

Author 0
Indent
nelswight

Author 2581

(Member since Sep
Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

They can't display the body yet, they have cosmetic surgeons working on the substituted body until Jeff arrives in Tel Aviv.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 11:37:56 PM

Author 0
Glers

Author 506681

(Member since Sep 12, 2016), 36 comments
  New Content

Remember the DC Madam who stated that she would never commit suicide and if she ends up dead it will be made to look like a suicide and of course they found her hanging in her shed. We will never know how Epstien died.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 9:56:07 PM

Author 0
Indent
Jill Herendeen

Author 18898

(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 22 fans, 1 articles, 2968 comments, 1 diaries
Reply to Glers:   New Content

...even when he does.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 7:39:19 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 72 articles, 124 quicklinks, 2719 comments
  New Content

There are two "photos" of Epstein on a gurney. both photoshopped. the second was taken at a training session inside a firehouse. not a hospital. duh. I trust he is getting plastic surgery in tel aviv.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 10:27:18 PM

Author 0
Patricia 0rmsby

Author 11383

(Member since Feb 14, 2008), 4 fans, 9 articles, 6 quicklinks, 805 comments, 3 diaries
  New Content

If they let the case die with Epstein, the government loses whatever shred of credibility it has left. It will rule by dint of tyranny alone. See them trundle out the good ol' trusty whipping boy of Russia to take the blame. Any guesses on what percentage of the US public will be satisfied with that explanation?

In Japan, where I'm living, it's not their problem, and if the swamp wants it forgotten, the press will obey. So far, no news on Epstein's "suicide" here. Sometime in a few months, late night TV will feature him in a documentary. Press freedom in Japan is somewhat better than in America, but during prime time it's practically the same.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 11:24:25 PM

Author 0
Indent
Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1885 comments
Reply to Patricia 0rmsby:   New Content

I'm thinking the government doesn't want and isn't shooting for credibility. Credibility needs to be earned, and it requires accountability. Gone with the wind of the crashing buildings.

The PTB want obedience and control. Period.

Just keep the sheep confused, scared of the circling dogs, blind to the big picture and locking horns with each other over their little perceived piece of the grass.

With the perfection of photoshop, deep fakes, CGI and bribery, they're almost over the goal line. What's the next magic trick?

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 12:59:53 AM

Author 0
Indent
Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Author 506668
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 11, 2016), 7 fans, 888 comments
Reply to Patricia 0rmsby:   New Content

Same with the Netherlands although since most of the western European countries have become colonies of the USA, I'm guessing Japanese news is a lot better.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 7:28:57 AM

Author 0
Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 39 fans, 1 articles, 14 quicklinks, 5231 comments
  New Content

The sheer number of coincidental deaths including suicides and accidents at this point is beyond mind boggling. I think the power structure is so convinced of it's invincibility at this point, it, they think it doesn't matter whether the public believes their excuses or not. Whatcha gonna do about it? syndrome has settled in. May it be their ultimate downfall as the masses finally perceive how mind blowingly rotten to the core this system is.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 11:40:23 PM

Author 0
Indent
Patricia 0rmsby

Author 11383

(Member since Feb 14, 2008), 4 fans, 9 articles, 6 quicklinks, 805 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

What history shows is at this point we have to endure a really sick government, but because the crony pool has limited talent, incompetence brings them down. The techno-wizardry looks awfully impressive, but even if they get AI up and running, which I think is an overblown fantasy but it's what they'd need, it would not be their slave for very long. Lobaczewski recommended distancing oneself from pathocracies as much as possible because it is impossible to help them and very likely to get you hurt if you try. I think Pedo Island was not only a means of control, but also a litmus test to see who was depraved enough to be allowed in the club.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 5:22:57 AM

Author 0
b. sadie bailey

Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 14 fans, 5 articles, 24 quicklinks, 1135 comments, 4 diaries
  New Content

yep; if he's really dead, he was murdered; but not by "Russia." Slick Willie would be one of the major suspects. If not murdered, he was removed and given a mansion somewhere tropical to "disappear" and keep on trafficking. It is true that if he got offered a "deal" he could bring a lot of people down. If he is dead, where is the body? Coverups abound, and scumbags like him still pimp out kids.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 4:42:44 AM

Author 0
Indent
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 72 articles, 124 quicklinks, 2719 comments
Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content

Assuming he was absconded somewhere, you won't be seeing him in the blackmail business again. The whole purpose was to supply Israel with blackmail material on US power brokers, allowing its leaders to demand yet more money and yet more wars. Mossad will need to find a new blackmailer.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 7:11:19 AM

Author 0
IndentIndent
nelswight

Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 394 comments
Reply to lila york:   New Content

YOU GOT IT, BABE!

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 2:28:42 PM

Author 0
Peter Franzen

Author 83997

(Member since Nov 23, 2012), 2 fans, 129 comments
  New Content

I wonder if he booked his plot on the mount of olives to be alongside some other notorious shysters?

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 3:16:27 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 72 articles, 124 quicklinks, 2719 comments
  New Content

I am wondering if there is any hope that this scandal (if traced to Mossad ) will end Netanyahu's power over Congress and his utter control of our foreign policy.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 4:59:25 PM

Author 0
Indent
Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1885 comments
Reply to lila york:   New Content

Doesn't appear we're getting close to something good happening yet, but stranger things have happened. Seems like the individual doesn't matter. They just have so many doggone clones waiting in the wings.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 9:15:42 PM

Author 0
Fred W

Author 8452

(Member since Oct 30, 2007), 1 fan, 197 comments
  New Content

Is there solid evidence that Epstein really tried to commit suicide earlier? I've just seen the allegation but no interview with Epstein or any other corroboration.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 6:43:31 PM

Author 0
Indent
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 72 articles, 124 quicklinks, 2719 comments
Reply to Fred W:   New Content

no, I don't think so. He could have staged it to make a suicide look more probable.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 8:29:46 PM

Author 0
